In life, moving and touring a beautiful place that reflex your muscles and sanity is a bit fulfilling.

At the highest of Kirimya Hill Top lies grass, beautiful stones and murrum along Kyotera- Mutukula Highway but what catches the eye to a Traveller is Pinnacle Cultural Resort that has changed the tide of beauty and natural phenomenal of the Hill.

Several tours have been made, people from all walks of life have moved from far to cool off their worries by meeting sanity at Pinnacle Cultural Resort.It’s a place that is loved at first sight. It’s a site that has lived up to the owner- John Bosco Mushabe’s dream.

Culture and beautiful architectural piece of work is what meets the eye. The love of beautiful flowers, tranquil light and moving well designed cottages are what moves on every tourist’s lips. To be exact, the place is warm and tranquil. It has set the pace in the beauty of culture in Masaka City.

Mushabe, the co- founder of the site met his golden goose in investing in Pinnacle Cultural resort which might be a factor to reckon with in the tourism and cultural sector as far as Masaka City is concerned.

At the age of 35, Mushabe has done whatever it takes at his youthful age to successfully get hold onto the business sector.

The Makerere University graduate at the beginning started working as a salesman at Micro provident Uganda now Letshego and worked there for two years.

”To start with, I discovered myself as a businessman. From then on I invested my little savings into mobile Money outlets in areas such as Nyendo, Lamb trading centre in Masaka City.Within those days I started feeling the pinch within me to own a big business. Sometimes it’s so hard for a wholly trained business man to live up to his dream without owning a one business. To kill the vice and see my lips and eyelids reflexing I started off by investing in real estate other than other businesses,” Mushabe noted.

”I eventually found peace in investing in electronics and Mobile phones at Musha Telecom and it has survived for four years, ” said Mushabe.

To add value onto his money, Mushabe got an idea to invest in Pinnacle Cultural Resort.

The site; Pinnacle cultural Resort which is a darling today in Masaka City is revelation work done from the travels Mushabe made before and the cultural chronicles as needed in initial plans all have been met.

” When I travelled to Lake Bunyonyi , Mushade and Karamoja region I happened to saw beautiful cottages and works of this kind;”added Mushabe.

When he returned from the travels, he started off small by purchasing 2.5 acre piece of land that today houses the Resort.

“The ideas kept on flowing but I had to man up and fuse all my energy onto this place by going traditional,” added Mushabe.

The facility, Pinnacle Cultural site as it shows physically and culturally, sits at the top Hill of Kirimya with Buganda cottage, Ankole cottage, Kigezi cottage and Busoga cottage.

Mushabe has learnt that in business, people start small and grow big.

He has firmed up onto his vision and regardless of the recurring costs incurred into the business, Pinnacle Cultural Resort is work done out of commitment.

”I started up with Ankole Cottages but Initially the land had a house which was constructed before so I had to changed the plan and ensure that it fits in cultural stead,” added Mushabe.

To meet all the necessary resources, he had to cut off some of his businesses such as the mobile money outlets, his income improved since he had poultry farming too as a side business.

“This place can survive for some good years to match the trend of the business since the wave has matched onto cultural way,” he softly added.

Mushabe shares that on his visit to Lake Bunyonyi, he realized that the tourism sector had grown from local currency onto the international currency as they charge in dollars.

“Lake Bunyonyi attracts several people from all walks of life. Over the years people go to Kabale so being a native of that place, I realised that I could copy a leaf in what I saw in there and fuse it here in Masaka City,” he assumedly shared.

As for branding, Mushabe started off heavily with Masaka Cultural site before switching the notation onto Pinnacle Cultural Resort.

“It’s a resort that portrays a clear image of culture and the true definition of Masaka City culturally,” he asserted.

As for clarity, Mushabe has stationed six cottages and the plan is to ensure that all local foods are sold internally.

“The current state of Masaka City requires one to thrive peaceful with loads of capital. Land acquisition is tough and so hard like a nut. In the next years, having land worth 5acres could be very hard,” he added.

Mushabe shares that as Pinnacle Cultural site, they’ve high hopes to see the best restaurant and first class services served.

“As per now the place is not fully well stocked and I need new referrals.”

“We normally charge shs: 120,000 for a cottage of two people,”whispered Mushabe.

He added that other small sized Cottages could be charged shs: 60000 and shs: 50000 for double and single room respectively.

“In business, you can’t move alone. I had to involve in other parties including my lovely wife, Catherine Nandaula who has been influential in seeing this facility standing on 2.5 acres,” he added.

Mushabe is not the goliath while managing Pinnacle Cultural resort.

“In business life, you need people who could guide you here and there. I picked great inspiration from several business people and their projects too.

Mushabe’s further ponders that he is inspired by property mogul Dr Sudhir Ruparelia.

” Dr Sudhir has been in business for quite some good time and shows no signs of bowing out. He laid a concrete foundation and I’m inspired too to move my facility to another level,” added Mushabe.

Mushabe’s dream is not wholly centred at doing business in Masaka City alone.

If all goes well as planned, the businessman hopes to make investments in nearby cities and areas such as Kabale to expand his business empire.

“So far, I have eight workers, 2 cleaners, 4 waiters plus the overall facility supervisor,” he noted.