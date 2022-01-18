Uganda Airlines has won the Ch-aviation World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award 2022 for the second year running.

The ch-aviation Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award recognizes airlines from across the globe that keeps a young, modern, and efficient fleet. For the first time, Ch-aviation also recognized Aircraft Leasing companies with the Ch-aviation Youngest Aircraft Portfolio Award.

In the latest award, Uganda Airlines emerged number one ahead of Sky Airline (The youngest Aircraft from South American belonging to SKY Airline from Chile), third place was SalamAir, (an Omani airline founded in 2016).

Viva which rebranded from Viva Air Colombia in 2021 and is now operating as Viva Colombia became fourth followed by Flyadeal which is based in Saudi Arabia, it’s a budget carrier subsidiary of Saudia but with a significantly younger aircraft fleet.

With an average aircraft age of 1.95 years, Ch-aviation says Uganda airlines has been operating the world’s youngest fleet for two years running and that “maintaining modern and efficient aircraft helps decrease CO2 emissions in the industry and helps achieve better fuel efficiency, representing a huge step forward for sustainability.”

“Airlines and Aircraft Leasing companies dedicated to keeping their aircraft fleet young and using new generations of aircraft contribute significantly to the decrease of C02 emissions within the aviation industry and help achieve better fuel efficiency. To acknowledge their accomplishments, ch-aviation has decided to give them the recognition they deserve. It is important to note that this award is based entirely on non-manipulable aircraft data,” ch-aviation’s statement reads.

In Africa, Uganda Airlines was also the best followed by Jambojet in the category of Africa’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet. Jambojet is a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, is a low-cost carrier with a fleet of six de Havilland DHC8-Q400s averaging 3.59 years old.

In third place was Air Seychelles having seven aircraft in their fleet, with an average of 5.07 years. From their headquarters in Mahé, they serve six countries, seven destinations, and seven routes. The fourth was Air Austral which operates as Reunion Air Service, Air Austral is part of Alliance Vanille. They have a fleet of 11 aircraft, with an average aircraft age of 6.30 years.

In fifth place was Air Tanzania with a fleet of 13 aircraft, their average aircraft age is 6.56 years. From their headquarters at Dar es Salaam (DAR), they connect to 9 countries and 23 destinations, serving 35 routes.