Ruparelia Group founder is the king of real estate in Uganda, because no Ugandan alive has built so many commercial properties like him. When Sudhir Ruparelia talks about the business, everyone listens.

That was the case last Friday during Uganda Revenue Authority tax event where a number of prominent guests were invited to speak about matters of national interest and Dr. Sudhir was among the guests at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 2021 Tax Payers Appreciation Awards.

Here, he shared his hindsight on why he believes Real Estate is the real deal which has perseverance through all seasons.

He cautioned investors against borrowing to start the real estate business, instead to grow organically.

Sudhir added, “Allow some form of organic growth. So long as you have a good amount of cash flow coming in, you mainly need to focus on the right location and the right plan, that’s all,” said Sudhir adding, ”just invest and plan right.”

The point is, Sudhir said, start from where you are and grow upwards.

“First, try and grow according to the cash flow you have and are creating. It is probably the best option. Because the truth is said, opportunities come all the time, especially when you have good cash flow. Take those opportunities.”

URA awarded dozens of companies, individuals and government agencies in different categories and the billionaire was a highlight speaker.

Sudhir remains the highest property tax payer in the country and URA has year after year recognized his efforts to create a robust real estate empire. The billionaire’s property companies own more than 300 commercial buildings and continue to be a developer adding to Kampala’s growing skyline each passing year.