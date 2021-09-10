Entebbe is blessed with tranquility and serenity that comes with a city at the shoreline.

The Lake Victor peninsular acts as the country’s main gateway with an international airport, a Sea/Lake Port (Port Alice Nakiwogo), with routes in and out of the country.

It’s in this environment of a secure and beautiful, gratified with nature, that businessmen such as Sudhir Ruparelia move to tap into such potential. Dr Sudhir is finalising a 5 star hotel and apartments, with world-class recreational facilities offering fascinating experiences for tourists, families and travellers.

“We usually come to Uganda, struggle to move to the airport days to departure. We need great places to spend feel the nature and refresh before taking flights back to our destinations,” a tourist says.

A five star hotel, towards Kitubulu, in Katabi town is in the offing. Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia has added up to his real estate and Recreation Empire.

The first of its kind, Sudhir is constructing a 350 guest room five-star beach hotel at a rocky site, replacing the nostalgic Ssese gateway, overlooking Lake Victoria and the surrounding lush tropical forests annex.

The construction of the Beach Hotel which started in 2019 is almost taking shape as the Kitubulu is painted with great construction, beautifying Katabi town.

Seated on an approximate 15 acres, the project is expected to take more than Ugx 36 billion, joining the Ruparelia group of Hotels. It also serves as an alternative to Entebbe Hotels with vast facilities that leave comfort for tourists to continue visiting the Pearl.

“We want to give Ugandans and the visitors something new and contribute to the growth of the Tourism sector in our country,” Dr Sudhir said in 2019.

Entebbe, being the second tourism city after Fort Portal houses a number of tourism sites in the country, rich in the country’s history and fascinating nature. The Area houses the Uganda Wildlife Education Center, the Mabamba Shoebill site, Entebbe Za Mugula, the Ngamba Chimpanzee sanctuary and Freedom tree.

“The Institution of great facilities such as Dr Sudhir’s hotel in Entebbe greatly suits in our idea of having a tourism sector with great facilities that would attract more tourists to get into the country,” says Lilly Ajarova the CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board.

Billionaire Sudhir is the Chairman of the Ruparelia Group that has vast investments in real estate, hotels and tourism, insurance, education and media.