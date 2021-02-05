Premier Recruitment Limited has secured 850 job offers for Ugandans to work in Qatar.

According to a letter dated 3rd February 2021 to Premier Recruitment, Aletqan Manpower company based in Qatar wants 100 mechanical Technicians, 50 Plumbers, 100 Electrical Technicians, 50 carpenters, 50 painters, 200 security guards(male and female), 200 waiters (male and female) and 100 other labourers binging the total number of wanted workers to 850.

According to Sami Suleiman, Aletqan Manpower company’s General Manager, the workers will earn between QAR 100 (UShs1m) and QAR 1000 (UShs1.1m).

Rajiv Ruparelia, the the managing director at Premier Recruitment said once vetted a two-year renewable contract will be provided, and will include working 8 hours per day for 6 days of the week with a six (6) month probation period. This offer will also include a joining and round-trip air ticket, free food or an allowance of 300 QR, accommodation, transport, medical and insurance facilities, a resident permit, leave (21 days per year) and end of service benefits as provided for in the Qatar labor law.

For details on what it takes, applicants are encouraged to reach Premier Recruitment on telephone numbers 0707555001 / 0707555018 or visit their offices located on Kampala road, crane chambers, first floor opposite City square.