Paul Ntale is the founder of an organization-GO FARMING UGANDA which was initiated to support farmers both technically and practically,and also to support farmers to add value to the agricultural products they grow.

After discovering that 75 per cent of Uganda’s generation are youth and most of them are unemployed, Ntale embarked on engaging them into farming.

Using his technical expertise, he has managed to promote agriculture in Uganda’s central region especially his home district Mukono, by organizing farming workshops, seminars, farm visiting, writing farming articles on his social platform, putting up demonstration garden in some schools among others.

He believes Uganda’s economy depends on agriculture and there’s a need to work hand in hand with all stake holders to promote the economic activity.

“I believe Uganda is a blessed Country with a favorable environment which enables us to grow as much food as possible, but u can realize that there some parts in Uganda where cases of malnutrition are common.This is due to lack of food security, therefore we need to encourage many youth to join agriculture to avoid such scenarios in Country, sell food, eat enough, import and at the same time earning a living as a youth,” Ntale says.

“About farm visit we Identify the youth who are interested in farming take them to already existing demonstration garden to learn from their fellow youth with experience, so that they get inspired.”

So far around 200 youth have benefited from Ntale’s program called ‘Home farming’.

“We plan together with our fellow youth ask then what kind products they want to grow,we buy them and plant together in their homes , then they are responsible for caring for the crops like watering, weeding just to mention but a few. During harvest, they sell them and get some money and sometimes they use them for home consumption.

“I have so far worked with several youth groups such as youth of Mulia foundation located at Banda Bugenderaddala Nakisunga Sub County Mukono District.”