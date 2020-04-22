City tycoon Kigundu Hamis’s posh lakeside home was a few days ago invaded by snake and frogs a heavy downpour that lead to bursting of Lake Victoria’s shorelines.

Ham’s home located at Kawuku Bunga is one of the most luxurious and most expensive residential homes in Uganda however per now snakes and frogs are the residents since due to the increasing water levels of the L. Victoria.

The home which is currently logged in green stinking water is a unique house that was designed by American architects and property experts. It is valued at Shs12.3 billion.

Ham’s house is not the only structure that has suffered this disaster, there are many beaches and hotels which have been affected ever since the water levels of L. Victoria started increasing.

For the past few weeks, Lake Victoria waters have been rising thus disrupting businesses along the shoreline. However, environmentalists are warning that the worst is yet to come.

The rise in the water levels has been attributed to torrential rain that has been pounding the country for several months. Many commercial facilities on the shoreline have been flooded or submerged. Environmentalists say this unpredictable flooding points to climate change occasioned by global warming due to man’s relentless war against nature.