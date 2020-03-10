A woman is fighting a battle of life over her late father’s missing savings from DFCU bank.

Police’s Criminal Investigations Department have summoned the managing director of DFCU bank, Mr Mathias Katamba and the branch manager of Kabale, Mr Morgan Mutesasira to explain after a woman reported theft of over sh70 million from an account belonging to her late father for which she was a signatory.

Ms Grace Nyakaishikyi Kamuhanda accuses DFCU officials of conniving with a one Florence Kamuhanga to steal her father’s savings amounting to sh77,122,000, a case brought to the attention of DFCU management but have done nothing about the matter three years down the road.

Grace wrote to CID boss on February 10 2020 asking that her file be handled by her office to bring DFCU and its managers to book after it emerged that she has not received justice since 2018 when she first reported the complaint.

Ms Kamuhanda is the daughter of the late Mzee Kamuhanda John Wycliffe with account number 01983001000395 in DFCU bank had sh77,122,000 at the time of his death on December 3 2017. However, the bank paid a non signatory to the account all the money on February 2, 2018, something Grace says could not have happened without an insider assisting in the process.

Grace is infuriated that even after explaining to the bank and writing letters through lawyers, DFCU has not brought the matter to a conclusive end.

However, DFCU acknowledged knowledge of the money left by the late Kamuhanga in the letter on August 30 2019 to the Buganda road chief magistrate. But blamed the migration from Crane Bank as having “led to the change in account numbers” after DFCU took over the bank in 2017.

Through her lawyers Twikirize and Co. Advocates Grace says her late father died but his money amounting to Sh77,122,000 was transferred from his accounting on February 2, 2018 without her authorization to Ms Florence Tumwijukye who was not a signatory to the account. The complainant wants DFCU to force Florence to pay back the money including Sh15 million as lawyers fees.