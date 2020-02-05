A total of 980 Ashok Leyland buses from Hinduja Group- India, are going to be imported initially to kick start a safe, reliable and affordable public transport system in metropolitan Kampala.

The buses which will be known as Tondeka, will initially ply Kampala-Mukono on Jinja Road, Kampala- Nsangi on Masaka Road, Kampala- Buloba on Mityana Road, Kampala- Wakiso on Hoima Road , Kampala-Matugga on Bombo Road; Kampala – Entebbe and Kampala- Ggaba.

Dr Peter Kimbowa, the Tondeka Metro Board Chairman recently revealed that the first bunch of buses will arrive in Uganda in September this year.

“We shall first receive 400 buses in September then 200 each month until we make a total of 980 buses.

“Congestion is everyone’s problem in this city and even beyond. Initially we are bring in 980 buses and they will be followed by more 2,000 buses to ensure that within a radius of 25kms from Kampala there’s nothing called congestion,” said Dr Kimbowa.

On the other hand, Hinduja Group, renown manufacturers of the Leyland brand are expected to manage a robust cashless system which will see passengers for the first time in the history of Urban transport in Uganda use Radio Frequency Identification Cards (rfid-Cards) to swipe their way on board.

“Passengers will load money on their bus card and simply swipe it to be granted access. The buses will not be handling cash. Passenger fares will range from Shs1,200 for a single route card, Shs3,500 for a daily travel card, Shs1,8000 for a weekly card and Shs55,000 for a monthly travel card,” said Dr Kimbowa.

Now, Ugandans on Social media have welcomed the bus project with open arms.

Seruwagi Andrew Francis says, “Decongestion is long overdue. Hope they think about other attendant outcomes and it’s a win-win for all stakeholders. Our town is such a mess.”

Tumwesige Joseph asserts, “It’s a good project but this time lets learn from the previous mistakes.”

Mujuzi Dan says, “I swear I like that project. It’s what is happening in first world countries. I hate the government but truth be told that’s a major development.”

Banks Pro UG says,” That will clean Kampala and be like a capital city.”

“Good Lord when is Tondeka coming ? We can’t wait no more!!” Rugaaju Ruhendamacumu Joseph inquires.

Ndyabahika Jethro says, “Taxi operators will work with the Tondeka buses,its actually creating more employment.”

Hassan Kisenyi notes, “This is gonna be the best if it is not based on politics of today. They should not forget to think about corruption I think we shall start smelling on development in our country.”