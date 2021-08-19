The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will release the 2020 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exam results on Friday August 20, 2021.

The release of the results will be officiated by the Minister of Education Janet Museveni at an event that will take place at 12pm at State House Nakasero.

“UNEB will brief the minister on Wednesday and the exams will be released on Friday under strict observance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” Patrick Muinda, the Ministry of Education and Sports Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Candidates and other stakeholders will recieve the results using the Short Message Services (SMS) on mobile phones after the official release.

According to UNEB, a total of 98,393 learners sat for UACE examinations in April, 2021. Of these 57,264 were female whereas the rest were males.