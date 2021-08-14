The UPDF CDF Gen Wilson Mbadi, on Friday 13th Aug 2021, while presiding over the closure of a political orientation course that had been running for 7 months, for Uganda Battle Group XXXIII at Peace Support Operations Training School, Singo in Nakaseke District,encouraged the soldiers to effectively use the resources UPDF has to excel.

This is the 12th pre-mission ideological training since ideological rejuvenation for AMISOM destined battle groups commenced at PSO-TC Singo with BG XXII in June 2017.

Some 2,255 members composing of

in-service soldiers with Uganda Peoples Defence Forces combat arms and services were passed out under the Command of ColL Ezra Byaruhanga.

In attendance was the Commandant ,Brig Gen Bonny Wolimbwa, the Director Political Education Land Forces Col Anatoli Nuwagira, who represented the Chief Political Commisar(CPC), and United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU) Commander Lt Col Mugungu among others.

The objectives of the training were to enhance ideological awareness among the troops and open the members perspective on matters of individual, institutional and national consciousness. To instill conscious displine among the troops especially in mission areas where the UPDF image is paramount.

Through the commissariat, BG XXXIII has gone through a constituted package suitable for troops going for the mission and back to the country.

Packages included the importance of ideological development in UPDF, political economy, revolutionary philosophy, mindset change, history of Uganda since pre-colonial era to date, Uganda’s resources, development and understanding Uganda, subversive tendencies and revolutionary methods of work, family and parentage, financial literacy, counseling and guidance /physcho-social support , ethics and military, patriotism, offences and punishment , ethics and morality and media in operational areas among others.

The CDF in his speech emphasized efficiency and effectiveness as enhancers that enable the UPDF to deliver on its mandate. He went on to say that the highest type of efficiency is that which can utilize the existing material to the best advantage as strategic and operational needs decrease in a resource constrained environment with a cocktail of complexities and challenges that impose limitations on decision makers and implementers.

Furthermore, he gave highlights on mandatory authority, vision 2040 that identifies defence, peace and security as one of the core , UPDF vision and core mission and Uganda’s vision for defence as strategic goal for Uganda to be prosperous by modernizing and causing a metamorphosis of Ugandan society into a middle class, skilled working class and eventually into a knowledge based class among others.

The CDF wished the troops the best in their service for our Motherland, Uganda while on mission in Somalia.