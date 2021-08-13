The former Chief Justice of Uganda Bart M. Katureebe has been appointed as Uganda Management Institute (UMI) Chancellor.

UMI is a government-owned national center for training, research, and consultancy in the field of management and administration in the country.It is on a similar level of public universities and degree-awarding institutions outside the military.

Katureebe will replace former Education Minister Namirembe Bitamazire.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 30(1) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001, as amended, I Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni do hereby appoint Bart M Katureebe Chancellor of Uganda Management Institute for a period of four years with effect from the date of assumption of duty,” Museveni said on 6th June, 2021.

Last year in December, Katureebe was appointed a Judge by the Supreme People’s Court of China.

Katureebe sits on the Court’s Expert Committee on adjudication of international commercial disputes.

“Bart Magunda Katureebe is appointed as a member of the International Commercial Court Expert Committee of the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China for a four-year term, from December 8, 2020 to December 8, 2024,” the appointment letter read.

Justice Katureebe retired as Uganda’s Chief Justice in June, 2020 after five years of service. He was appointed to the position in March 2015, replacing Benjamin Odoki.