Police in Ntungamo district are holding an NRM media activist Ashraf Rweyeshera for stealing Ntungamo Woman MP Joseline Bata Kamateneti’s documents on allegations that she owes him Shs209 million.

Rweyeshera who was arrested on Wednesday is accused of stealing land titles and marriage certificate from the legislator.

However, in a video that circulated on social media yesterday 11th.August, 2021, the hand cuffed Rweyeshera told journalists that MP Kamateneti approached him on the 9th.Oct.2020 at Cafe Javas Parliamentary Avenue to act as her campaign manager and support her financially during her campaigns.

Rweyeshera told journalists after striking a deal with the legislator they again met at Kigo Serena Hotel, and agreed that she should hand over some of her documents to Rweyeshera if she was to get financially, morally, and socially support from him.

” I even made a gentleman’s agreement with the legislator , I gave her cash mounting to shs 209 million and my land cruiser UAR 888U for one and a half year which she used during her campaign trails. She is the one who gave me the documents,” furious Rweyeshera told the press.

He noted that he has been severally reminding the legislator through text messages to pay him the remaining portion of the debt after she managed to only pay back Shs10 million.

Rweyeshera further told the press that he has the evidence in the form of printouts regarding the money he sent to the legislator.

Rweyeshera says that he doesn’t know the motive of arresting him now that he has already handed over the documents to the owner.

Geofrey Orochi,Ntungamo District Police Commander confirmed the arrest of Rweyeshera but insisted that he couldn’t reveal details of his arrest.