By Del Wilbert Omony

The National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya is under pressure over the illegalities in the swapping of the party’s original constitution and unresolved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that saw a change of party leadership from founder Moses Nkonge Kibalama to Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

As earlier reported from our previous dossier, it was stated that the team from the founders of NUP led by the former president and secretary general of the party Kibalama and Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe respectively through their lawyer of Mugabi Shyaka and company Advocates had sought for a review of the MOU signed on the 11/02/2020 in a letter dated 06/07/2021 which was due to expire on 11/07/2021.

We have since established that due to pressure, Mr. Rubongoya through the party lawyers led by the learned counsel Medard Lubega Segona responded to this call a bit earlier before really receiving the letter dated 06/07/2021 which has since left Mugabi Shyaka and Company Advocates wondering the spirit upon which the letter was replied.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

In this less considered reply when our team consulted Mugabi for any comment he insisted the reply wasn’t valid since it didn’t spell out the matters and wasn’t in conjuncture to the letter they wrote to Rubongoya. Our investigations have since led us to the fact that the Kamwokya team doesn’t have any knowledge regarding the original constitution which has been availed to us to further our digging into the truth about the matter.

Our leads show that Rubongoya and a few of his colleagues could have come up with the idea without necessarily involving other members of the crew which is likely to cause a menace to the Kamwokya team if not well handled. In our exclusive interviews with some disgruntled former allies of Bobbi Wine with whom they started the sloganeering of People Power in 2018 and those who participated tirelessly in Bobbi Wine’s campaigns in Kyadondo East to become the area member of parliament have confided in us that the team at Kamwokya is formed on using and dumping of their comrades, hence the endless in house disagreement.

It should be reminded to readers that the founders of NUP have openly come out to dissociate themselves from the current constitution Rubongoya and team are using and in public domain. Sources prevail to our team have since shown some truth to the effect of this criminal act though preferred to remain silent to the truth. We wait to see the regulator “Electoral Commission” reigning to give a fair hearing to these queries raised by the senior party members and founders to give them relay to form an interim leadership to stir the party into causing a delegates conference to effectively elect new party leadership and end impasse at Kamwokya .

We’re authoritatively informed that the maiden team together with other leaning members of parliament and local councils are in high gears to establish a new party headquarter and center the allies of Bobbi Wine and his clonies to establish more transparent leadership.

Digging deep into the bickering between the leadership of Kyagulanyi and his team, the founders/promoters of NUP further fault the current leadership for turning a national party “National Unity Platform” into a provincial minority oriented agenda which doesn’t resonate with the objectives and aims for which the party was formed 16years back. In other wards Kyagulanyi and team have continued preaching and spearheading sectarianism and hatred with the politics of Uganda capitalizing on the less politically educated masses hence crippling the big agenda of working together with other political players to cause inclusion and equal opportunities to participation for a wider cause of uprooting regime longevity into power.

When we reached out to one of the founding members and Senior Administrative Secretary of NUP Mr. Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe who happens to have handed the mantle to the current Secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya ,this is what he had to say.

”National Unity Platform is a political party whose aims and objectives are clearly stipulated in its original constitution registered in 2004 and according to him Mr. Wine and team needed to study the party constitution well and play the game according to its rules, other than turning the party into a comedy group or something of the sort. Running a political party to push National agenda isn’t like running a musical group like firebase crew. It should be recalled that Hon. Kyagulanyi was filmed on the floor of parliament boxing whoever crossed in front of him in the name of fighting in the “Famous Togikwatako Saga”of lifting the age carp. In the constitution of the republic of Uganda that is article 102B during his tenure in the 10th parliament.

“Surprisingly when he assumed the office of National Unity Platform as president his first mission was to fraudulently swap the original party (NUP) constitution leaving the historical members of the party wondering what he could have become if the party had taken National leadership in the January elections, Ugandans must also get convinced that the solutions currently experienced in the political arena of our country must be designed by Ugandans other than thinking that the whites love Uganda and Ugandans more than the indigenous Ugandans themselves .

“All said and done we must desist from being used by populism other than ideological oriented leaders. We as National Unity Platform historicals and founders believe in building strong party structures where individuals ought not to be more powerful than the institutions they head rather than institutions being stronger to face challengers of all times.”

Keep your eyes on this space.