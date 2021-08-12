Two security guards attached to Millennium Security Company Uganda limited are in detention in Rukungiri district over the loss of a gun with two rounds of ammunition.

It’s alleged that on the 07th/08/2021 at around 6pm,Tumuheki Hillary,22 and Byamukama Julius, 39 both suspects reported for night guard at Rubabo people’s SACCO Branch at Kirago trading center in Nyakishenyi sub county Rukungiri district.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, the missing gun is registration number MAK4 UG POL 1387_104641.

It’s reported that at around 6pm, Byamukama Julius left the place to the colleague and moved with the said missing gun to the trading center claiming that he had gone to buy drinks for his supper.

Having waited in vain, at around 11pm, Tumuheki Hillary moved to trace for him but found when all the business places had closed.

Hillary went back for duty at around 1am now already on 08/08/2021, when he saw Julius return drunk and without the gun.

The branch supervisor for millennium Security Company Mr. Tumuhimbitse Gordon,32 , was notified and reported the incident at Nyakishenyi police station.

The two guards were arrested and are currently detained at Rukungiri central police station to assist in the ongoing inquiries.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, no Fire arm yet recovered.