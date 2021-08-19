Employees of Top media are angry at their boss Pastor Jackson Senyonga for refusing to pay their monthly salaries yet he has the money he uses to spoil his son Josh Senyonga with luxuries.

Top media is made up of Top TV, Top Radio and other radio stations spread across the country.

In a social media message to blogger Kakensa Media, one of the media house employees claimed that they habe spent three months without pay yet Pastor Senyonga is busy preparing and injecting millions of shillings in his son’s wedding.

“Recently, he bought for him a brand new Subaru new model. Bro.. We are frustrated.. Working for all this time without pay in these Covid-19 times is not easy. We have families and alot to work on,”the disgruntled employees said.

” Kindly help us expose this guy. We are tired, maybe he will do the needful after exposing him,”he added.