This milestone follows weeks of discord between the two entities over the introduction of additional animal species into the country.

Nestled amidst the verdant Ugandan scenery, the Conservation Tourism Centre (CTC) was a ray of hope for both conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts, located in the centre of Butambala district. However, a storm was brewing under its placid exterior, posing a threat to the balance between nature and humanity.

The founder of CTC, Thomas Price, had disagreements with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) representatives. Even though Price followed all rules and procedures to the letter, UWA continued to hinder him, clouding his admirable effort.

When Price voiced his complaints to the legislative committee on Trade, Tourism, and Industry during their recent visit to CTC, the tension reached a breaking point. His fervent appeal for justice reverberated through the administrative corridors, igniting a ray of hope for a solution.

Amidst the turbulent sea of conflict, Minister Butime emerges as a guiding light. He set off to CTC with a resolute determination to stem the growing tsunami of unhappiness. As he entered the conservation centre’s sacred grounds, Minister Butime recognised Price’s steadfast commitment to the causes of protecting wildlife and promoting travel.

Minister Butime disclosed that positive communication and mutual understanding had helped to heal the divide between CTC and UWA in a show of support and goodwill. The spectre of conflict vanished, opening the door to a better future, and everyone exhaled collectively.

However, Minister Butime’s visit was more than just symbolic—it was evidence of the strength of cooperation and peacemaking. With a stroke of his pen, he declared that CTC and UWA would be signing an MOU, which would serve as a physical representation of their joint commitment to tourism and conservation.

But, Minister Butime managed to find humour and happiness within the formalities of bureaucracy. He baptised two lion cubs born at the centre, signifying the prospect of fresh starts, in a heartwarming gesture. The female cub was named Beatrice after his cherished wife, while the male cub was named after himself as a modest tribute to his devotion.

Minister Butime promised to return—not as a minister, but as a friend—as he said goodbye to CTC and its residents. According to the Minister, there is hope for a better future built on compassion and harmony among the magnificent animals and towering acacias that adorn Uganda’s vast savannas.