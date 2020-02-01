Four candidates are vying for the top sit of the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda ( FMU) who include the incumbent Dusman Okee, two times president Jack Wavamuno in addition to lawyer Patrick Nsamba and former rally driver Dipu Ruparelia.

Fifteen clubs have been confirmed to have eligible voters with six votes per club from five delegates and a club president in addition to four other votes from members of the senate.

It is now up on delegates today Saturday at the federation offices in Lugogo to tick the manifesto of their interest.

Watchdog Uganda brings you some of the details of the four candidates;

1. Dipu Ruparelia

Hie is one of the founders of Uganda Motorsports Club (UMOSPOC) and a former rally drive under Crane Bank Rally Team with his Mitsubishi Lance Evo 4. Dipu retired from the sport in 2005.

He is a businessman and is contesting for this position for the first-time and his manifesto is based on equity, equality and transparency.

Jack Wavamuno

Wavamuno was the first president of FMU from 2001 to 2005 and later regained the same sit in 2014 only to be dethroned by Dusman Okee in 2016 by just one vote.

He is back in the race yet again claiming that Okee stumbled with his legacy which was to rebuild the sport structures and comradeship in the federation.

Geoffrey Nsamba

Nsamba is rally driver and lawyer by profession. He is also a former rally driver and has been in sports administration working under the legal committee of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and is the legal representative for Uganda Motorsport Marshals Club (UMMC).

His manifesto is focusing on professionalizing the sport at all levels.

Dusman Okee

A journalist and incumbent is seeking for the second term in office. He has been in FMU circles serving as a Vice president under Jack Wavamuno’s last tenure before finally winning himself the presidential sit in 2006 by just a one magical vote margin against his former superior.

Though he is accused of leading the federation single highhandedly, he has hopes that he can turn around the sport.

He is on record for struggling to gain control over all departments in the federations which he eventually failed.