Former National Club Man Rally Champion William Blick has attacked former Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) presidents Jack Wavamuno and George Kagimu over greed after the two expressed interest in standing for the same position in the forthcoming federation polls.

FMU is in preparations of organizing their general elections with four candidates who include the incumbent Dusman Okee, Wavamuno in addition to Geoffrey Nsamba and Dipu Ruparelia, all in contention for the top sit.

Kagimu also recently revealed that he was to stand for the federation presidency but he could not beat the deadline of picking and returning nomination forms while Wavamuno returned nomination forms before closure of the exercise on 7th January. The elections are set February 1, 2020.

However, according to Blick, Wavamuno and Kagimu’s intentions is a sign of failure and by standing again, it ‘shows greed’.

“It is shameful and embarrassing to FMU for Kagimu and Wavamuno to come back for FMU presidency. They would be contesting at international level instead of fighting in one box with their juniors. This is a total sign of their failure because they both sit on the senate, the top advisory body for the sitting executive so they are equally responsible for the failure of the current executive”, Said Blick, who was about to contest for the same post in 2006 only to be diverted to join Uganda Rugby Union (URU) administration.

Wavamunno’s candidacy is seeing him hunt for his fourth term at FMU having been the first federation president way back in 2002 till 2005 and then resumed presidency in 2014 before being beaten by his current opponent Dusman Okee in 2016 polls. He was defeated by a margin score of 32 while Okee gathered 33 votes.

FORMER FMU PRESIDENTS:

2000– 2002: Jack Wavamunno

2002– 2005: Jack Wavamunno

2005– 2009: David Bitalo

2009– 2012: George F. Kagimu

2012– 2014 George F. Kagimu

2014 – 2016 Jack Wavamunno

2016 –to date Dusman Okee