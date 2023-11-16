With the increasing accessibility of the Internet and mobile technologies, the African gambling industry continues to develop and offer new opportunities for players. The future of this industry on the continent looks bright and promising, with great potential for further growth and innovation.

Regulations in different countries

South Africa, one of the major players on the continent, is known for significant lottery payouts – lotteries are the only legal online destination here. Igaming in the country, including casino games, is prohibited under the Gambling Act. However, there is no law in the country prohibiting the operation of offshore gambling platforms, so many foreign projects are available to users.

In Kenya, for exmaple, a transparent gambling tax of 20% on gross revenue and a 15% tax on winnings also contribute to the country’s revenue. The local comission regulates and licenses gaming activities, maintaining the integrity and protection of players, while unlicensed platforms are blocked to transparency.

This visitor-friendly approach sets Kenya apart, allowing tourists to indulge in online casino as much as locals.

Top casinos in Africa

1xbet

Fans of sports and eSport betting are not left behind, and 1xBET welcomes them with a dedicated bookmaker. But the casino’s greatest strength may lie in its crypto focus. With more than 23 cryptocurrencies available, the casino is firmly anchored in the current trend, making it a pioneer in this niche. Add to that top-notch partnerships and exclusivity on certain games, and the platform presents itself as a major player in the online gaming scene.

The site stands out for having one of the most complete game catalogs on the market. Not only will you find the best slot machines there, but also casino games exclusively provided, as well as a section dedicated to sports betting. With such variety, there is no room for boredom at 1xbet.

22 bet casino

The platform is well designed and all functions are easy to find. Games can be sorted in several ways, making searches easier. In particular, you can filter the games available in Bitcoin if that is the reason that led you to register with this casino.

The graphics and layout are well thought out, the quality and usability of the casino are immediately noticeable. Furthermore, all their games can be played without creating an account.