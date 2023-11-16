Transition or transfer of power is a concept important to democratic governments in which the leadership of a government peacefully changes to another.

Since obtaining political independence from Britain on 9th October 1962, Uganda has never experienced a peaceful transfer of power from one president to another.

Military coups and violent takeovers have been the dominant mode of change. All previous attempts at peaceful transition, including the administration established after the overthrow of Idi Amin in 1979 were fraught with manipulation and protection of self-interests.

The only hope to witness that historical event lies in the hands of the current and longest serving marvelik president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. He represents stability for a country that previously endured oppressive regimes. Turning the history of Uganda is a precarious gold he beholds.

All signs show that president Museveni, who remains an integral part of Uganda’s history, is preparing for a peaceful transition. His cooperation with UPC and DP is one of the signals. It’s undoubtable that the president is the trailblazer of this marriage in his attempt to reshape the trajectory of this country.

Quoted from Chinua Achebe, “It is praiseworthy to be brave and fearless, but sometimes it is better to be a coward. We often stand in the compound of a coward to point at the ruins where a brave man used to live.” UPC and DP realized it that to maintain the stability of a country under the leadership of a revolutionarist like Museveni who has steered the ship for now close to four decades, he shouldn’t be pushed out forcefully. People should know that revolutionarists are not pushed out but rather engaged to retire peacefully with assurance over their immunity.

UPC and DP have swallowed the pride in the interest of Uganda and heed to the saying that “Ideologies may separate us but dreams and anguish bring us together.” They chose the road to reconfigure the attack by dropping the ego which is eating up NUP. Much as it was a bizarre moment to some rigid opposition politicians like Dr Besigye and Semujju, Wise men in UPC and DP realized this and I’m happy they have embarked on the peaceful process that will see the wise iconic NRM figure retire at the appropriate time.

On assumption of his duties, Hon. Nobert Mao ( Minister of justice and constitutional affairs) said; “I’m the mechanic of the constitution. The future of Uganda is bright, keep yourselves healthy. Uganda will be built on dreams of young people and I’m here to challenge you to dream big” This is a clear indication that something is cooking and this marriage is for the better of this country and was received with utmost respect by most people especially the women, the old and focused youths. Mao and Akena are sacrifices that have endured the wrath of all sorts of abuses and insults from the intolerant group of Ugandans.

I can also see FDC regrouping towards this cause. Under Dr. Kiiza Besigye, they tried all sorts of violent means but were terribly humiliated by the general. I remember one time Abed Bwanika resorted to praying to God to take Museveni to death. This was too outrageous.

NUP, as young and disorganized as it is, think that involving the western powers by throwing their country into mud to the imperialists will help to push out Museveni. They also still believe coercive forces can work. This is an absolute joke and a wrong path to the future of Uganda after Gen. Museveni. They have forgotten that they have not yet even done a half of what Dr Besigye did. Besigye created a lot of toxic saturate scenes with a lot of negativity but ended up humiliated to a level that he is now subdued.

Resisting and defeating such an entrenched authoritarian ruler cannot be achieved through pressure from Western powers alone. The forces and fuel that can prudently take down Gen. Museveni – in a way that advances the cause of genuine democracy and freedom – must necessarily evolve and emerge from Uganda and among Ugandans.

It is my argument that the outsized role of external agitators might in fact hurt rather than help the struggle for liberation from what they call a decayed, moribund and personalised system of rule.

Bringing about meaningful change is not as simple as chasing out an autocrat and installing a new figure with populist appeal. It is also wrong to construe opposition figures as angels embodying democracy and deserving uncritical embrace. To see Museveni as a devilish dictator and his opponents as angelic democrats is a misleading dichotomy. Today’s ‘pro-democracy’ opposition figures can easily turn into tomorrow’s authoritarian rulers.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobiliser

