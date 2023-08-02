The English roses rivalry between Leeds United and Manchester United is one of the most intense and historically significant rivalries in English football. Currently you can try sport betting with 1xBet on all matches of this great rivalry. This rivalry is quite relevant for a number of reasons, such as:

the geographical proximity between the cities of Leeds and Manchester;

the historical success of both teams;

and their passionate supporters.

and their passionate supporters.

A growing confrontation

Leeds United, founded in 1919, has a rich history and enjoyed considerable success in the 1960s and 1970s under the management of Don Revie. On the other hand, Manchester United, formed in 1878, has a storied legacy and has become one of the most successful clubs in English football history. This was particularly great under the legendary manager Sir Matt Busby and later Sir Alex Ferguson.

The fierce rivalry between the two clubs intensified during the 1990s when both teams were competing for major honors in the English First Division. This tournament is now the Premier League.

Major success of both teams

Leeds United achieved significant success during this period, winning the league title in the 1991-92 season under the management of Howard Wilkinson. However, Manchester United emerged as the dominant force in English football, winning 13 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson's reign.

The amazing rivalry between the two clubs extends to their clashes in domestic cup competitions. This has further happened because of the absence of Leeds in the Premier League. Both teams have met in the FA Cup on several occasions, including a memorable encounter in 2010. The match, which marked their first meeting in the FA Cup since 2003, ended in a 1-0 victory for Manchester United.