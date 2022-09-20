The history of betting in Kenya

Betting was legalized in Kenya for a long time, back in 1966. However, online sports betting became legal only in 2011. The most important advantage of online betting is, of course, convenience. You don’t have to go anywhere; you can have fun and even earn money within the confines of your own home; who could refuse such an offer? You can enjoy big winnings in your lovely home. Kenyans enjoy gambling, particularly sports betting, but it can be difficult for beginners to find a reliable and convenient online betting site, because you must carefully select sites that you can rely on. At https://kenyan-digest.com/ we found the best choice of betting sites in Kenya you can trust.

Online betting’s advantages and disadvantages

What do you expect from betting—a dose of adrenaline and a quenching of the thirst for excitement? Or is your goal to earn more? Even if you perceive betting as a harmless hobby, you still don’t want to lose real money. And if you do manage to achieve measurable success, why not develop it? Because online bets are made for monetary gain, a serious approach is required in this case.

1.Data security

At the same time, the primary issue with making bets online is data security. Hackers can intercept the login and password from the account on the betting website, and the player will lose his funds. As a result, when using the Internet, you must adhere to the safety guidelines.

The password for the account must be complex, with uppercase and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers. You can generate it by using a password generator. It should not be the same as the password for any other Internet services, such as social networks or email. It is preferable to use special programs, protected applications, and folders to store passwords, credit card numbers, and other confidential information.

All programs on the computer must be licensed since many versions of software with cracked protection include computer viruses. The use of unlicensed programs can cause not only computer damage but also the leakage of confidential data.

Be sure to install a reliable antivirus program. There are now high-quality free antivirus programs available in addition to paid ones. It is also advised to install a firewall and a spyware detection program. This will allow you to protect your computer as much as possible from viruses and spyware while also ensuring data security.

When using a computer to play online betting, it is best not to connect it to a local network. A connection of this type can allow fraudsters to access the computer from another device and steal sensitive data. It is best to set aside a separate computer or tablet for online betting, which will only be used for online betting and various financial transactions.

Using the security rules outlined above will assist you in protecting your password and other confidential material. This ensures the relative safety of financial resources and aids in the avoidance of unpleasant situations.

Take your time when registering on the betting site.

One of the mistakes that new players make is rushing to register in order to begin playing.

Do the following before placing online sports bets:

Visit the website without registering;

Find out which sports are represented in the line, the events calendar.

Read the information section and the website’s rules;

Find out how to recharge your gaming account and how to withdraw your winnings.

Try filling out a betting coupon and seeing how live bets are made.

Calculate the betting margin (commission included in the coefficients) for the sports and competitions that interest you.

Before registering, be sure to study the bonus offers for new customers. To receive such prizes, you may be required to provide your consent or enter a promotional code in the registration form. Having missed such a moment, you will find yourself without a welcome gift.

Read thematic Internet resources about sports betting, secrets and tips from professionals and experienced players, and customer reviews before selecting a betting company.

Manage your money wisely

Often, any online bet starts with disappointment — a quick loss of money. It is not surprising that the main secrets of sports betting professionals are the choice of a financial management system for a gaming bank.

For example, J. R. Miller, a well-known gambler who has made millions from betting, believes that it is far more important to manage finances correctly than to predict the outcomes of events. He advocates an extremely conservative approach to the use of the game bank. It is advised to put no more than 1% of the total deposit amount down. It is not necessary to adopt such a cautious demeanor. Learn the financial secrets of professional gamblers, then select and strictly adhere to one of the bankroll management systems.

The most important financial principle in betting is to only bet with “free” money. Never bet with money that you need for personal, family, or business needs.

Conclusion

For beginners, the secret to success in online betting in Kenya is to make full use of the auxiliary, training, and expert information:

Analytical reviews, informational and statistical summaries of championships, tournaments, and competitions on which you bet.

Visit athlete profiles on social media, where you can also find useful information: For example, how a tennis player approaches the next tournament in terms of form and motivation.

Choose a game strategy and strictly follow it: Many beginners make the mistake of betting in a chaotic and unsystematic manner; do not believe scammers who promise to sell you the results of match-fixing, win-win strategies, reinforced concrete ways of earning, and so on.

Picture source: https://wampi.ru/image/RQ2EtGP