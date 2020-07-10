Online School Work provided by the Ministry of Education and Sports. Primary and Secondary self study material.
|Class
|Subjects
|Download Link
|Primary Materials
|Primary One
|Math, Literacy, English
|Click to download
|Primary Two
|Math, Literacy, English
|Click to download
|Primary Three
|Math, Literacy, English
|Click to download
|Primary Four
|Mathematics, English, Integrated Science, Social studies
|Click to download
|Primary Five
|Mathematics, English, Integrated Science, Social studies,
|Click to download
|Primary Six
|Mathematics, English, Integrated Science, Social studies
|Click to download
|Primary Seven
|Mathematics, English, Integrated Science, Social studies
|Click to download
|O-Level Materials
|S1 Science Package
|Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics
|Click to download
|S1 Humanities
|History, Entrepreneurship, English, Art & Design
|Click to download
|S2 Science Package
|Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics
|Click to download
|S2 Humanities
|Geography, History, Entrepreneurship, English, Art & Design
|Click to download
|S3 Science Package
|Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics
|Click to download
|S3 Humanities
|Geography, History, Entrepreneurship, English, Art & Design
|Click to download
|S4 Science Package
|Geography, History, Entrepreneurship, English, Art & Design
|Click to download
|S4 Humanities
|Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics
|Click to download
|A-Level Materials
|A Level Arts
|Economics, Geography, History, GP
|Click to download
|A Level Science
|Biology, Physics, Chemistry, GP
|Click to download
|Lower Primary Classes Radio Scripts
|Luganda
|Download File
|Lusoga
|Downlaod File
|Lhukonzo
|Download File
|Lugbarati
|Download File
|Lower Primary Classes
|Runyankore – Rukiga
|Download File
|Runyoro – Rutooro
|Download File
|Ateso
|Downlaod File
|Aringati
|Download File
|Maditi
|Download File
