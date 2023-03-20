It was pomp and glamour at Lavena Hotel, Seguku along Entebbe Road on Saturday as senior National Water and Sewerage Corporation Staff, Sara Lyavala and her husband, Bashir Bugembe tied the note.

Lyavala, the NWSC Manager for the Nansana branch and her family was joined by those of Mr Bugembe to witness their ” for better for worse” vows in Busoga-Buganda. ‘ cross-pollination love story.

On official duties abroad, General Duties Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba as Chief Guest was represented by her Aide, Salima Namubiru who wished the couple a prosperous marriage and appealed to them to be faithful to one another regardless of the challenges they face.

Also present at the fete was National Water Managing director, Eng. Dr Silver Mugisha who hailed Lyavala for her honest, resilient service to the Organisation and appealed to her to superimpose the same values to her marriage which said would undoubtedly lead her a long way. He also highlighted her team work which has made things better at NWSC.

Also in attendance was Amolatar district Presidential Envoy, Mr Lyavala Ahamed, also brother to the bride. He described Sarah as an honest loving person and said they were excited to be joined by Bashir as a family. He wished the couple well and cautioned them against physical altercations, adding that differences will always exist in marriage but how they are resolved is always crucial.

Mzee Sinan Lyavala, on behalf of the family, said they were overjoyed for the respect their daughter had accorded them by bringing her relationship with her husband in the open which he said was a great honour. He encouraged them to always prioritise love and self-respect in the face of all challenges.