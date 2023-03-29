Outspoken Muhoozi Strategist, Ambassador Francis Nkuusa has announced the schedule for the launch of the MK team Chairman US Chapter to further consolidate the gains of the movement in the diaspora.

Nkuusa recently unveiled his diaspora Executive which he will be working with to actualise the grand dreams of galvanizing the support of the millions of Ugandans living in the diaspora.

These, among others, include; Ambassador Edward Mukisa who was named deputy Ambassador, Dr Barbarah Mumbejja who is in charge of media and public relations, and Henry Sserwanga who was named Head of Planning and Finance.

Others are General Secretary Mbabazi Debbie, Moses Mbaziira- Head of Mobilisation, Mutto Robert, Head of Logistics and Accountability, Benjamin Kuluubya, Twinamasiko Emilly, Andrew Mwase, Capt. Kabaalu Bbanda, Kamya Amos, and Sophie Kizza.

Most recently, the Diaspora boss named multi-award-winning US-based Ugandan golfer, Amos Kamya to the Executive to amplify the voice of the youth in the mobilisation of the movement.

Kamya, who has won several accolades in the US in the golf sport joins as a youth representative on the executive.

As a result of solidifying the structures to symbolise the vast president of the Muhoozi army in the diaspora, he has now announced that a grand event will soon be communicated for the launch of the chapter.

Amb. Nkuusa has appealed to all members of the MK Army, both in Uganda and in the diaspora to step up mobilisation and allow the good seeds of peaceful coexistence to blossom among them for it is the only way that will expand the group and give way for the much needed Muhoozi victory.

” To you all members of our grand movement, it’s time to mend fences and begin working together as a team. This applies to all our fighters both in Uganda and abroad. Without peaceful coexistence, our strategies will all be in jeopardy.” Nkuusa notes.

According to the team’s acting Ugandan Coordinator, Prince Juma Akiiki Mpendo, the US launch is set to be followed by other chapters in Germany, Beligium, UAE, China, the UK, and South Africa, among others.

Mpendo also waxed lyrical about the Muhoozi movement, insisting its presence in Uganda and across the globe is an indication that it’s a people-centred mass movement whose impact has already been felt far and wide.