If you thought that the only benefit of sex was, well, pleasure, here’s some news for you. Making love is good for adults. And making love regularly is even better.

Not only does it help you sleep well, relieve stress and burn calories, there are also several other reasons why you need to have sex more often.

Builds emotional intimacy

Sex is not merely about physical intimacy. It helps to strengthen the emotional bond between the two partners. For any relationship to be successful, it’s important that the people involved are emotionally on the same page and having sex is a great way to build that emotional intimacy.

Improves cardiovascular health

A recent study says that men who have sex more than twice a week, have a lesser risk of getting a heart attack, than men who had sex less than once a month.

Increases immunity

Regular lovemaking increases the level of the immune-boosting antibody immunoglobulin A (IgA), which in turn makes your body stronger against illnesses like the common cold and fever.

Reduces stress

Stressed out with work or family problems? Don’t let it affect your performance in the bedroom. Not only will having sex improve your mood, but a study has also proven that folks, who indulge in regular bedroom activities can handle stress better and are happier people.

Relieves pain

If you’re using a headache as an excuse to not make love, stop doing that. Have sex instead, because, when you’re about to have an orgasm, the level of the hormone oxytocin increases by five times. This endorphin actually reduces aches and pains.

Promotes longevity

When one has an orgasm, a hormone called dehydroepiandrosterone is released. This improves immunity, repairs tissue and keeps the skin healthy. Men, who have at least two orgasms a week, live longer than men who have sex just once every few weeks.

Increases blood circulation

Because your heart rate increases when you have sex, fresh blood is supplied to your organs and cells. While used blood is removed, the body also expels toxins and other materials that cause you to feel tired.

You sleep better

The sleep that you get just after you’ve made love will be much more relaxed. Getting a good night’s sleep will make you feel alert and overall healthy.

Improves overall fitness

If you find going to the gym mundane or working out at home a task, here’s another way to help you lose the flab and keep in shape. Regular sex will do wonders for your waistline. Half an hour of lovemaking burns more than 80 calories.

Increases levels of Oestrogen and testosterone

In men, the hormone testosterone is what makes them more passionate in the sack. Not only will it make you feel way better in bed, but it also improves your muscles and bones, keeps your heart healthy and keeps a check on your cholesterol. In women, on the other hand, the hormone oestrogen protects them against heart disease and also determines a woman’s body scent.

Reduces the chances of getting depression

Just any other form of exercise, sex also prompts the brain to release feel-good chemicals, which increases the levels of happy hormones. These chemicals also help increase the levels of serotonin, which acts as a neurotransmitter and is one of the key antidepressant chemicals of the body. This, in turn, helps reduce the chances of getting depression.

Feel better throughout the day

According to a research, people who had sex in the morning coped better with their daily stress better and even sailed through the day in a good mood. Thanks to all the happy hormones produced after a session of sex, couples are armed with a smile to all the challenges that life throws at them daily.

Etimes