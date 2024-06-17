BY AKANSASIRA JUNIOR VICTOR:

It is said in our local dialect that “Enkora Birungi Ebizimurirwa” others say, “Akeibo kaza Owanyamugarurirwa.” Which can literally be translated simply in English Language that Give credit where credit is due. OR “A job well done deserves recognition.” So, in this case we say when a man does well , he deserves to be applauded for his great deeds. Take a look at when Uganda came from, from the time of independence up to 1986 – 2024. Some of you who were there during the time of RIP, Dr. Milton Obote and Field Marshall IDI AMIN Dada. You know what you went through.

Remember also, Whoever does not appreciate, is never appreciated or given. Those of you who love the music of the late LUCKY DUBE maime it well as it is in the Bible.

In the book of ACTS 20:35. The verse states, “In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: *”Blessed is the hand that giveth than the one that only Receiveth.” Let us thank HE. YOWERI KAGUTA MUSEVENI with kindness.

1 TIMOTHY 6:18-19: “Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds, and to be generous and willing to share. In this way they will lay up treasure for themselves as a firm foundation for the coming age, so that they may take hold of the life that is truly life.” See it is an order from heaven to do good.

Take a simple perusal on the realm of regional security where *President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda has emerged as a steadfast leader, spearheading initiatives that have bolstered stability, resolved conflicts, and fostered economic integration. Since assuming power in 1986, President Museveni has tirelessly worked towards a safer and more prosperous region. Through his visionary leadership, Uganda has played a pivotal role in promoting peace, combating terrorism, and advancing economic cooperation.

President Museveni’s government has been committed to upholding democratic principles, ensuring that the voice of the people is heard and respected. Over the years, Uganda has witnessed strides in democratic governance, with free and fair elections being held regularly, allowing the citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

Quality Education for All is the next.President Museveni has championed education as a fundamental pillar of development. Under his leadership, Uganda has made significant progress in ensuring access to quality education for all. The government has invested in infrastructure development, teacher training programs, and curriculum reforms to enhance the quality of education. As a result, literacy rates have improved, empowering the youth with knowledge and skills for a brighter future.

President Museveni’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability has extended beyond Uganda’s borders. He has played a crucial role in mediating regional conflicts, bringing peace to South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Burundi through tireless negotiations and skillful diplomacy. Uganda’s contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have been instrumental in restoring peace and stability in the region.

In his gospel for Socioeconomic Transformation and Wealth Creation,

President MUSEVENI KAGUTA TIBUHABURWA has recognized the importance of socioeconomic transformation and wealth creation as key drivers of development. Through strategic policies and investments, Uganda has experienced significant economic growth and poverty reduction. The government’s focus on infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and energy projects, has improved connectivity within Uganda and facilitated regional trade, attracting investments and stimulating economic activities.

Health Improvement:

President Museveni’s leadership in the healthcare sector has been commendable for donkeys years. Uganda has demonstrated remarkable resilience in combating pandemics, with swift and effective responses to outbreaks such as Ebola and COVID-19. The government has prioritized healthcare infrastructure development, expanded access to healthcare services, and invested in public health programs, resulting in improved health outcomes for the population.

By and large, HE. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s presidency has undeniably left an indelible mark on Uganda and the wider region. His unwavering commitment to regional security, economic integration, and cultural exchange has paved the way for a more prosperous and harmonious East Africa. As we celebrate his presidency on July 5th, 2024 at KOLOLO CEREMONIAL GROUND Let us acknowledge and appreciate the immense contributions of this visionary leader, a true champion of regional security. President Museveni’s extraordinary work since 1986 has not only transformed Uganda but has also inspired neighboring countries to strive for progress, peace, and prosperity. As the proverb goes, “A tree is known by its fruits,” and President Museveni’s leadership has borne the fruits of stability, development, and hope for a brighter future.

