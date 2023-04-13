Hajji Imran Muluga is perhaps best known for his recent somersaulting antics at his Tororo Progressive SS that continue to trend on social media but there is, surprisingly a lot about him as will be revealed in this long read.

A parent with over a dozen of children, a top husband, a religious leader, a politician, a refined entrepreneur, and golden education, there are numerous ways to describe President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s Resident District Commissioner for. Namisindwa, Hajji Imran Muluga.

Who is Hajji Muluga Imran?



Muluga Imran was born in Bukabeba, Busowe Sub County in Butaleja district to Hajji Bashir Wandera Muluga and Hajjat Hafsah Luwedde in 1966.

He attended Bukabeba for his primary education, Kiira College Butiki in Jinja and Nkoma Secondary School in Mbaale.

He attained a bachelor’s Degree in Education from the Islamic University of Uganda, a choice he says was accidental. Growing up, his dream had always been to become a Lawyer having realised that his height was not suitable for teaching or serving in the military as his other career wishes. But after his A level, Muluga was disappointed after he was denied a place at the country’s prestigious University- Makerere, hence settling for Islamic University in Uganda( IUIU). At the time, the institution offered only two courses ie, Education and Arabic. That’s how he ended up becoming a teacher, “by accident.”

While at the Mbale-based University, doors larger than he had expected started opening up. In his first year, he was identified late Amb. Dr Hassan Galiwango with whom he partnered to start Mbaale Progressive Secondary School. He reminisces that at the time, he didn’t have the financial capital to contribute to the pool but his dedication to teaching. The school has over the years blossomed into one of the powerhouses of the region in the sector of education.

He later grew into a celebrated European History teacher in the region

He would later partner with Kitezaala Swaibu – the proprietor of Jinja Progressive and Dr Huhibbi Adam PHD MUK to start Tororo Progressive Academy(TOPA) in 1995. TOPA has since metamorphosed into a Center of Excellency in the Region over the years. It, to date, attracts learners from across the Great Lakes Region, mainly from Kenya and Tanzania. In 2005, Bank of Uganda named the school the leading forex earner among private schools in Uganda. A 2006- ranking by the Ministry of Education impressively put the institution in the prestigious diamond category together with other bigwigs like Seeta High and ST Lawrence.

Amid his mega exploits in the education sector, residents in Muluga’s native home- Butaleja kept on his case demanding that he joins politics to help them find solutions to their many problems since whatever “he touched turned to gold” at the time.

The political journey

In 2001, the celebrated educationist entered the political fray, competing, among others, with current National Resistance Movement Director of Communication, Emmanuel Dombo Lumala who was a PAFO candidate at the time for the Bunyole County MP seat. Muluga lost to Bombo but not without a spirited fight.

In 2006, the president’s man would once again lock horns with Dombo, this time for the Chairman NRM for Butaleja district. This time he won.

He would return months later re-attempt parliament against the same arch rival- Dombo but lost again.

By 2010, Bunyole County had been split into Bunyole West and Bunyole East. Muluga again tried to give it a final push. He and Mr Wangolo Jacob were favourites. Unfortunately, they both belonged to NRM, which called for the intervention of party Chairman, General Museveni who called for a dialogue. Muluga ultimately withdrew from the race and was ultimately appointed RDC Busia in Oct 2010.

Between 2010 and 2019 when he was dropped in his first stint as RDC, Hajji Muluga had served in Busia, Bukedea and Bududa Bududa. He returned to Bukedea for the second time on reappointment in March last year.

Meets a completely changed institution on return.

A discourse about the atmosphere at work on his return last year and when he first served is an exciting one. Muluga who had been in the fray for almost a decade says he was a complete outsider on his second coming. “Things have changed. The office of RDC has greatly been professionalised especially with the methods used for evaluation and monitoring the office. The office is more empowered than before especially after a starring role given to RDCs during the coronavirus period. There is also a new reporting method contrary to what was in place five years ago. Unlike in the past when reports were only required quarterly, this time it’s done weekly, and the format is completely different.

He, however, commends the Presidency for the unrelenting support that has made it possible for both new and old officials to build capacity and blossom in their new demanding positions. He says there have been virtual engagements where RDCs and deputies have been briefed regularly to boost their capacity to handle challenging situations. They were also inducted at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi in July last year for a week and refreshed on how to conduct business in the office of the RDC.

There has also been support extended in terms of material support. He singles out the provision of vehicles to the officials. Muluga says this has solved the problem of mobility and eased their monitoring function. He notes that although the majority of Deputy RDCs are yet to get vehicles, the journey has started and he is optimistic they will get it with time.

Highlights in Bukedea

Hajji Muluga rejoices to have had the opportunity to work closely with the country’s number 3 Speaker Annet Anita Among as the Woman MP for Bukedea. Through her demanding standards, he says he has been able to improve as a person. He was also able to lobby and hold a medical camp in Bukedea where 500 medical finalists from different medical schools camped in the district and provided treatment to the general public on specialised cases. He says he was integral in lobbying for the required funding and support for the camp. The medical camp opened the eyes of the district leadership to enhance service delivery in health having realised that some situations would be felt with the sensitisation of the public.

He also received many assignments from the Speaker as RDC, which at times needed him to travel to Parliament regularly to pick briefs from her. He supervised women’s SACCO groups funded by the Speaker in Bukedea. He says the pilot project was started in three sub-counties of Kolir, Kamutur, and…….

Every group of 30 women was given five million in the initial 100m invested in the pilot project. This helped introduce a saving culture in the communities and promote healthy competition among the groups as more funding was promised to excelliing groups. The project prepared a fertile ground for PDM to blossom as it was prepared along the same guidelines.

Similarly, Mr Muluga mobilised all Headteachers and Deputy Headteachers in both Primary and Secondary Schools to form a SACCO as a way of improving their economic conditions and building a saving culture and avoiding stressful money lender financing that had bedevilled service delivery in schools.

The Speaker gave them 30m and a tractor worth 300m to take part in modern agriculture. Patriotism training was also carried out in all secondary schools to sensitise students on the values of self-discipline, and love for the country. This has helped to scale down on strikes in schools.

The RDC says he introduced and encouraged a joint participation model in monitoring and supervision of government programs and projects. Political, technical, Party leaders and the public jointly took part in the monitoring, launching, and commissioning with all details provided to empower communities with tools to take part and appreciate the source of funding for the various projects. This method, he says helped foster unity of purpose and mitigation of information bottlenecks. ” I left a cohesive team and the gifts and good remarks extended at the handover ceremony were a testimony I was appreciated,” he boasts.

Together with the security team, Muluga says he is proud to have monitored and supervised the 72 bn Achomai irrigation project covering 2 parishes in Bukedea and one in Bulambuli. When completed, will be the biggest in Uganda. They also sensitized the wanainch for cooperation and managed to avert all potential strikes that were thwarted by subsiding resistance in the communities against MAAIF.

What he will miss in Bukedea.

When talking about the experience in Bukedea, Muluga beams with an enormous smile before saying “It was an experience of a lifetime,” and that “even though this was my second time at the station, I would still go back there and serve with love and dedication for as long as I can breathe.” The good cooperation with the leaders, he says made the experience owe some. Speaker, especially made him enjoy every day of his job. She often delegated him at functions which made his confidence shoot through the roof. ” I represented her and handed over her contributions to the wanainchs like Tractors, money, chairing the medical camp, ambulance to the people and all this came with support in form of allowances or facilitation,” he notes. He describes the Speaker as a leader of unique valour who loves her people, has, and makes use of her large network and puts trust in those under her and goes in for results.

What he wants to be remembered for after death

Known for his hard humour, the jolly Muluga notes that his aspirations are not only limited to life but also the “afterlife!”

” As I approach the 60s, I realise that my time to join my ancestors is moving closer every day and it will soon be time to cross over to the other side of life. So, I have to be prepared and I have aspirations for the afterlife also.” he stunningly reveals.

Hajji Muluga reveals he wants to be remembered as a “man who dedicated my life to the service of Islam as Chairman of Tororo Muslim district for 15 years who has been elected unopposed each time, a teacher who has had an opportunity to train and mentor the many senior citizens of this country. With pride, he notes that he has some people who went through his hands in the Cabinet, Parliament, Police, Army, and Presidency, among other reputable institutions in the country and beyond.

He says that when he dies, he would wish his family, friends and those he mentored to erect a charity foundation in his name to further his legacy, mainly in education – the Muluga Education Foundation

Thankful to God

In 2006, Mr Muluga performed Hija and while in Mecca, he asked God for some specific favours, most of which have since come to pass. Some of the prayers were to have as many children as possible and to date, “I have a fleet of children.” Asked to clarify the actual number, the humorous RDC remained coy, arguing that an African man doesn’t count his children while still alive, but still, vaguely, hinted at having at least not less than two dozens. The first three of his children have so far graduated as medical doctors and he is happy to note that these have been sponsored by the government of Uganda. He is excited about the new government policy that will have each Health Centre III have a permanent medical Doctor which he says will absorb most doctors still struggling to get jobs.

Muluga, who has also largely enjoyed a peaceful coexistence with his deputies wherever he has been addressed his success trick on request- Teamwork, respect and love!

Reminiscing his first deployment as RDC in Busia, Muluga says he was new, naive and inexperienced but was mentored into the RDC he is now courtesy of a very good Deputy RDC- Deborah Mbabazi. From that experience, he says he learnt an invaluable lesson that he has had to carry to every station he has been sent to; that is that ” we are a team to support one another and there should be no room for bickering.” Seniors should ensure they mentor and allow their subordinates to grow. He also advises deputies to appreciate the fact that the president doesn’t make a mistake in his choices. They should, thus, ensure discipline and sacrifice as they patiently wait to come of age to get promotions at the right time without necessarily fighting.

Thankful to the people who have supported him to get where he is

To get this far, Muluga says it’s not been without support from different people who he says can not mention one by one. He nonetheless took time to mention those whose contributions to his life can not be ignored. These include; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to whom he is indebted for identifying and giving him a chance to put a brick in the development of this country. For this, Muluga says he will serve the country with his last breath for as long as the appointing authority still deems it fit.

He also singled out the people of Butaleja for massively supporting his political endeavours, especially when they voted him as NRM Chairperson for the district for 10 years. He says he doesn’t take such trust for granted and will always be thankful. To his family, especially the four mothers to his children, he is indebted for the support they have provided for over two decades they have been with him as he delivers on his various mandates in a challenging atmosphere. To his children, he is grateful for the discipline and cooperation he says have kept him going and encouraged him to continue working hard to provide for them. He also hailed his many political mentors who have played a great role in shaming him in the World of politics. These, he says are many but can mention the late Ambassador Hasaan Galiwango, Late Dr James Wapakhabulo, and Dorothy Hyuha, among others. He says he can’t thank them more for the parental guidance they have continued giving him relentlessly even as he comes of age.

Last but not least, he is indebted to the TOPA family and alumni. He says these have been a family for almost three decades and their relationship and support have been priceless. He calls them family and “TOPA will always remain my second home away from home.”