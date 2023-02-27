It came to our knowledge that a Government project of constructing Nawampiti Seed School worthy 3 billion shillings is about to fail due to the misunderstandings between the community members and the DEO Luuka District Mr. Kamyuka Francis.

Volunteering staff and the community members at Nawampiti seed which started 4 years back after realizing that there is a need to have a

nearby secondary school. This was done after reaching an agreement with one of the community members in the names of Mr. Kiyuba Zakayo who donated 12 acres of land.

Due to the limited resources community had setup temporary structures and using some of the old blocks of the nearby Primary school so that they can start operations and save their children from long distances and school dropout because the nearby secondary schools were in about 10KMs.

Current enrollment is about 250 students and 21 volunteering staff.

When the Government took it over under UGIFT-seed-schools Programme phase 2, confusion began.

It reached our desk of ONC, we had to rash quickly and meet the community for fact findings. We found out the following;

DEO Luuka district Mr. Kamyuka Francis wants to forcefully import in another staff sweep away the already volunteering staff yet to the best of our knowledge, the DEO has no right to recruit on behalf of the Education Service commission.

Under the influence of the DEO, Police officers have been seen on several occasions going to school to scare students, community members and arrest some staff members on orders of the DEO.

It is still found out that this DEO was among the people who ran away after the former State Minister for Economic Monitoring Hon. Peter Ogwang ordered an arrest over corruption tendencies that have

disrupted the success of government projects and mismanagement of Covid-19 funds among others, which later lacked clear follow up and he is still doing the same.

We promised the community members to take immediate action and asked them to remain calm and give us chance to handle and wait for Education Service commission when it comes to time for recruitment.

When Mr. Kamyuka contacted he declined to give out his opinion and said that it’s the CAO Luuka District to talk abaout the issue.

Watchdog also found that had restricted the community and the members of Nawampiti seed school board of Directors to access the area where the school construction is taking place.

The RPC Busoga North ASP. Rashid Ahmed Doka said he is going to investigate the matter and find out which police officers are doing their jobs under the influence of some District officers of Luuka & leave their guiding principles aside.

He called for a meeting involving all the stakeholders and Police on Monday