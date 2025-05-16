Cries anguish echoes through Uganda’s towns, Urban centers and in some Villages far from political administration reverberating in the lives of families torn apart by an unyielding brutal NRM government. General Yoweri Museveni, in the 1990s once celebrated for his role in the liberation of Uganda, now considered to be bloodthirsty oppressor. Because the ideals that once fueled the struggle for freedom seem to have been overshadowed by a grim reality, the very government that emerged from the sacrifices of many Ugandans in 1980s is now implicated in the suffering of innocent lives.

As we reflect on the historical context of the 1986 bush war fighters who rallied behind a vision of national unity and prosperity, we must ask: General Katumba Wamala, General Kayinda Otafire, General Henry Tumukunde and other few who are still alive how do you feel now, as you witness a generation of Ugandans, their grandchildren, being subjected to unimaginable suffering? The spirit of that fight was built on hopes for a brighter future, yet today, those hopes are dimmed by the dark shadows of torture, murder, kidnapping that haunt almost all our towns and villages across the Country.

To General Museveni, this is not merely a political reminder but a deeply a citizens’ appeal. The children you now govern, including your own grandchildren, are the same children whose laughter should fill the air with joy and whose dreams should soar high without the weight of fear. Have we forgotten the cries of a mother/Wife, Child or an old father frantically searching for the loved one snatched away in the night numberless Vehicles by those meant to protect them? Have we turned a blind eye to the anguish of fathers who once fought valiantly for a better Uganda along River Katonga on Masaka road, in Bushes of Kalasa in Luwero, Bundibujo, Kasese Mubende and other parts of Uganda or , now reduced to watching helplessly as their children are taken from them?

It is heartbreaking to consider the psychological scars etched into our society as each day passes, marked by news of abductions, arbitrary arrests, and brutal treatment of those who advocate for a better Uganda. The legacy of the bush war fighters, like Al- Hajji Abdullah Nadduli once stood with hope in their hearts against oppression, is deteriorating into a legacy of pain and loss. Parents, who sacrificed so much for this nation, by offering food, shelter for the wounded bush war fighters now find themselves standing against the very forces they helped to empower, their children trapped in a cycle of violence and subjugation.

To those valiant souls who once marched through the wilderness for a cause, your leadership and courage carved a path for many. But how do you reconcile those principles with the current reality? It is time to reflect on how power should be wielded—not as a tool for suppression, but as a means to uplift and protect. The echoes of your past should call you to accountability, urging you to reconsider your approach, to stop the cycle of suffering that continues to ensnare innocent lives of Ugandan Youths

General Museveni you should know that the call for change is not an attack on your legacy! rather, it is a desperate plea for a return to the ideals that once united us. Uganda deserves leaders who embody compassion and responsibility, who prioritize the well-being of all citizens over the preservation of power. The emotional weight of this moment—parents crying for their lost children, families shattered by violence, and brutality demands only one action which change.

Let us remember the humanity that binds us all. General Museveni, it is time to choose peace over dominance, to prioritize the voices of the people over the cold machinery of state oppression. This is a call for healing—a call to move beyond fear and to construct a future where citizens joy replaces tears, where dreams are no longer stifled but allowed to flourish in the light of freedom and justice.

The legacy you leave behind may yet be rewritten. The choice is in your hands. Do not let history remember you for pain, let it remember you as the leader who chose peace, who chose love. The time for listening and considering Ugandans leadership desire is now.

The author is a Social Development specialist and CEO Bridge Your Mind Center.

