As the electoral season in Uganda gains momentum, political parties are gearing up for primaries to identify their best candidates. With the NRM roadmap already in place, I call upon all youths across Uganda to step up and actively participate in this process. We must no longer be passive observers or mere lamenters from the sidelines. It’s time we get involved, from the primaries to the general elections. The old adage that “we are the leaders of tomorrow” no longer holds water. In fact, some current leaders have treated us as adversaries rather than allies, shutting the door to mentorship.

The truth is, the leaders of today were once in our shoes. They made critical decisions in their youth that catapulted them to positions of power. Take the example of H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni himself, who, in his youth, was a key figure in the National Resistance Movement that brought about the liberation of Uganda in 1986. Leaders like Dr. Kizza Besigye, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, Hon Miria Matembe among others also rose to prominence through their early participation in national matters. These individuals did not wait for tomorrow; they seized opportunities when they were young.

Additionally, the amendments to Uganda’s Constitution have been made with youth in mind. The removal of the age limit clause opened doors for young people to pursue the highest offices in the land. This is no longer just a blessing; it is a responsibility. We must no longer be seen as pawns to be used and discarded after elections. It is time to take our place in leadership—not as mere followers, but as active shapers of our nation’s destiny.

The potential for young leadership is undeniable. If we look at the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), many of the top generals are now retired, leaving behind a wealth of experience but also making room for new, dynamic leaders. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the current Commander of Defense force (CDF), is an example of how youth can rise to the top in national security.

When I see young men and women in the military, police, and other security organs, I feel a sense of pride. These are our peers, professionals who have committed their lives to serving Uganda with integrity and dedication. We must embrace them, as we share a common goal of safeguarding our beloved country, albeit from different perspectives.

President Museveni’s recent comments on East African Federation also rang a bell. He called on the youth to take an active role in regional integration, recognizing that the older generation is ready to step aside—but only if the youth are ready to take up the mantle. The challenge, as he pointed out, is that we often remain complacent, hesitant, and hidden behind the shadows of those who have come before us. This, therefore, is a wake-up call to every young Ugandan to rise to the occasion.

However, let me clarify—I am not advocating for a forceful or reckless approach to leadership. Rather, I urge us to follow in the footsteps of those who came before us, building on the solid foundation laid by our elders. Let us be ready to take on responsibility and demonstrate that we can continue the progress made, not by destroying what was built, but by improving and evolving it.

As I bring my thoughts to a close, I wish to remind our parents, grandparents, and all elder statesmen and women: We are not your enemies. On the contrary, we are your successors, the next generation of leaders who must ensure continuity. It is vital that you guide us, not obstruct us, as we step into leadership roles. Whether in politics or civil service, your wisdom and experience are invaluable, but so is our energy, creativity, and determination.

There are rumors that some civil servants, especially those nearing retirement age, are attempting to manipulate their ages to avoid the retirement standards. While such actions may seem harmless, they reflect a deeper problem—one of reluctance to let go and make space for new blood. But nature cannot be cheated. As they say, “Time waits for no one.” God, in His wisdom, will surely make a way for the young generation, as He has always done.

So, to all Ugandan youth: The time is now. We cannot afford to look back. We must rise, take action, and shape the future of our country. I look forward to seeing you all at the frontlines of leadership—where we belong. For the good of Uganda, and for the greater good of our future.

For God and my Country

Phillip R. Ongadia – NRM Mobilizer