In Uganda—and across many parts of the world—there is a persistent and poisonous trend: the use and discard of young people, especially during political seasons. Often likened to stepping stones, youths are courted by opportunistic leaders to rally, campaign, and even risk their safety for political causes. But when the final whistle blows, and victory is secured, these same youths are discarded like used tools—forgotten and unacknowledged.

This growing cancer of exploitation is not new. It has embedded itself so deeply into the political bloodstream that some have grown numb to its impact. The youth of Uganda—who, according to UBOS statistics, make up more than 75% of the population—have long been the energy behind movements, the drums behind rallies, and the voices in the crowd. But once power is attained, too many of these leaders turn their backs on the very people who lifted them up.

A well-known African proverb goes, “When the music changes, so does the dance.” It’s time for the youth to change their tune. We must no longer allow ourselves to be manipulated into pawns on someone else’s chessboard. Instead of dancing to the same old political drumbeats, it’s time we demand accountability and long-term inclusion in governance.

As we approach the forthcoming general elections in Uganda, I urge my fellow youths to wake up from slumber. Let us not be blinded by token promises, trendy slogans, or empty rhetoric. Evaluate those who led us in the past elections—did they return to serve or to silence? Did they promote the communities they promised to uplift, or did they fill their pockets and disappear into gated compounds?

History has shown us countless examples. From youth who championed revolutions, only to end up sidelined once the new order was established. In Uganda, many young people bore the brunt of election violence in 2021—arrested, beaten, or disappeared—while their so-called leaders jetted off, built mansions, and insulated their children from the very struggles they incited. The irony is painful: those who incited unrest in the name of freedom now live in comfort while their foot soldiers rot in cells or grapple with lifelong trauma.

“Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” This timeless idiom should echo loudly in our minds. We cannot afford to be fooled again.

Consider the recent corruption scandals: iron sheets meant for vulnerable people were stolen by legislators; cooperative funds intended to revive rural livelihoods ended up in the hands of a few; district councilors now prioritize land deals over development planning; and parliamentary commissioners awarded themselves hefty allowances while ordinary citizens begged for service delivery. These are not abstract crimes—they affect your roads, your schools, your hospitals.

Let us not blame President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for all that goes wrong. Leadership is layered, and many who claim to be representatives of the people are wolves in sheep’s clothing. The rot is often within, and we, the voters, sometimes enable it by voting based on sentiment rather than substance.

As youths, it is time to embrace political maturity. Vote for people with integrity, those with a track record—not just smooth talkers. If we are to secure a future worth living, we must look beyond handouts and flashy rallies. We must support leaders who invest in youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education, and skill-building—not those who only remember us during campaigns.

To paraphrase the great African revolutionary Thomas Sankara, “You cannot carry out fundamental change without a certain amount of madness.” If madness means rejecting tokenism and demanding real leadership, then so be it.

Let us honor the time we have, our energy, and our potential. Let’s not allow ourselves to be used and dumped anymore. The time to choose wisely is now.

For God and My Country.

Phillip R. Ongadia- NRM Mobilizer