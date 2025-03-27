By Phillip R. Ongadia

It is often said that true heroes walk among us unnoticed, their tireless efforts overlooked until history grants them due recognition.

This tendency to disregard the contributions of exceptional individuals is perhaps part of human nature, for even Jesus Christ, despite his boundless compassion and selflessness, was not given the appreciation he deserved—particularly by his own people. In Uganda, there are individuals who have dedicated their lives not only to serving their appointing authorities but also to selflessly working for the good of their country. These are the true patriots whose footprints remain imprinted on the path of national service.

One such figure is Haji Faruk Kirunda, a man whose dedication and commitment have left an indelible mark on Uganda’s political landscape. Currently serving as the Special Presidential Assistant for Press and Mobilization and the Deputy Spokesperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Kirunda’s journey is a testament to resilience, hard work, and loyalty. His ascension to this role follows years of service as the Presidential Media Assistant at the Kyambogo Office of the NRM Chairman.

A prince from Busoga region, Kirunda has worked tirelessly to ensure that every assignment within his mandate is executed to the best of his ability. This was evidenced by the president’s statement in July 2024, during a meeting with Kirunda’s family at State House, Entebbe, President Museveni praised him, stating, “Thank you for serving this government with commitment. It is no wonder that Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni continues to trust in his contributions and abilities.

Although I have never met Haji Kirunda personally, his impact is evident. I first came across his contributions during his early days as a broadcaster at NBS Radio in Jinja, where his ability to articulate government programs with clarity and conviction earned him admiration—even from opposition members. His transition to Kyambogo further cemented his influence, as his mobilization skills became instrumental in advancing NRM’s agenda. Today, his legacy continues through individuals like Hajjat Namwalo, who has adopted a similar approach to political engagement, albeit with modifications suited to Uganda’s predominantly youthful population.

One of Kirunda’s most recent and commendable contributions has been his role in the ongoing Presidential Parish Development Model (PDM) tours.

In Busoga, a region where political and media rivalries often hinder coordinated efforts, Kirunda skilfully brought together various local radio stations to deliver a unified mobilization message. This feat was unprecedented. Furthermore, he facilitated engagement between President Museveni and often-neglected groups, such as boda-boda riders, ensuring that their voices were heard. Some may argue that his success stems from his roots in Busoga, but given the divisions among leaders in the region, his ability to navigate these complexities deserves immense credit.

Kirunda’s contributions to Uganda and the appointing authority far outweigh those of some individuals holding more prominent positions. It is no surprise that he commands respect across different demographics—youths, elders, ghetto dwellers, and politicians from various parties alike. His journey mirrors that of many great leaders who started humbly yet ascended to greatness through hard work and unwavering dedication. Figures such as Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Tanzania’s late President John Pombe Magufuli, and Uganda’s own President Museveni all began as determined visionaries before rising to their respective heights of influence.

As a silent follower of Haji Kirunda’s work, I can only say: not even the sky is your limit. With or without an official portfolio, continue serving your country with passion. The God who has guided you this far will elevate you even further. I may not have the opportunity to personally express my gratitude, but let it be known that despite opposition from detractors, you have a dedicated following that values and appreciates your service. It is my humble appeal to the appointing authority to continue recognizing and elevating such talent.

To the people of Busoga, I urge you to see Haji Faruk Kirunda as a blessing and to support his endeavours rather than attempting to pull him down for selfish reasons. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush—let us nurture and maximize the potential of the leaders we already have instead of waiting for hypothetical alternatives.

To the youth of Uganda, Kirunda’s journey is proof that commitment and hard work can take you to great heights. Success is not reserved for a chosen few; it is the fruit of diligence, patience, and an unwavering sense of duty. Let his story be an inspiration to all who aspire to serve their nation with integrity and purpose.

Long Live President Museveni, Long Live the NRM, Long Live Haji Faruk Kirunda!

For God and My Country.

Phillip R. Ongadia – NRM Mobilizer