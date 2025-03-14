The recent by-election in Kawempe North, triggered by the untimely demise of Hon. Muhammad Segirinya, has once again brought Uganda’s political landscape into sharp focus. The election, won by Erias Nalukoola of the National Unity Platform (NUP) with 17,764 votes, has sparked significant debate about voter turnout, security deployment, and the performance of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). As the ruling party, the NRM’s performance in this by-election offers critical insights into its strengths, weaknesses, and the strategies needed to secure victory in the upcoming 2026 general elections. This article I analyze NRM’s performance, lessons learned, and the way forward, particularly in light of government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) Emyooga, youth skilling hubs in the different regions among others.

NRM’s Performance in Kawempe North By-Election

The NRM candidate, Miss Nambi Faridah, secured the second position in the by-election, a result that reflects both the party’s resilience and the challenges it faces in urban constituencies. Compared to the 2021 general election, there was a noticeable drop in the NUP’s vote percentage and a corresponding increase in the NRM’s share. This shift can be attributed to several factors:

Increased Voter Mobilization: The NRM’s grassroots mobilization efforts, though not sufficient to secure victory, demonstrated improvement compared to previous elections.

Government Programs: The implementation of the PDM and Emyooga programs has begun to resonate with voters, particularly those in lower-income brackets who benefit directly from these initiatives.

Security Concerns: The heavy security deployment, while criticized by some, underscored the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order during the electoral process.

However, NRM’s performance also highlighted areas for improvement, including the need for stronger candidate appeal, better voter engagement, and addressing allegations of voter suppression and intimidation.

Lessons Learned from the By-Election

Urban Voting Patterns: The by-election reaffirmed the NRM’s historical challenge in urban areas, where opposition parties like the NUP, DP, FDC tend to dominate. This calls for a re-evaluation of the party’s urban strategy.

Voter Turnout: The low voter turnout (estimated at 35%) suggests voter apathy, possibly due to disillusionment with the political process or fear of violence. NRM must work to rebuild trust and encourage greater participation.

Security and Fairness: The reported beating of journalists and restrictions on opposition candidates by security personnel have drawn criticism. While maintaining order is essential, we must ensure that security measures do not undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

Impact of Government Programs: The PDM and Emyooga programs have the potential to sway voters, but their benefits must be more widely publicized and effectively implemented to gain broader support. Cases of corruption as always reported by officials involved in these programs should be handle with no mercy such that these culprits are brought to book

Way Forward for the NRM

With the 2026 general elections approaching, NRM must take decisive steps to consolidate its support and address the challenges highlighted by the Kawempe North by-election.

Strengthening Grassroots Mobilization: There is need to intensify grassroot campaigns, particularly in urban areas, to counter the opposition’s influence. This includes identifying and supporting charismatic candidates who can connect with voters.

Enhancing Voter Education: The party should invest in voter education initiatives to combat apathy and ensure that citizens understand the importance of participating in elections.

Leveraging Government Programs: The youth skilling hubs, PDM and Emyooga programs should be used as a platform to showcase the party’s commitment to economic empowerment and human resource development. The party must ensure that these programs are transparent, inclusive, and effectively implemented.

Improving Electoral Integrity: As the ruling party we must work with the Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure that future elections are free, fair, and transparent. This includes addressing allegations of voter suppression and ensuring that journalists and observers can operate without fear of intimidation.

Engaging Youth and Women: With a significant portion of Uganda’s population being youth and women, we must prioritize policies and campaigns that address their needs and aspirations.

Conclusion

The Kawempe North by-election serves as a microcosm of the broader political dynamics in Uganda. While NRM demonstrated resilience and incremental progress, the results underscore the need for strategic adjustments ahead of the 2026 general elections. By leveraging government programs like the PDM and Emyooga, addressing voter apathy, and ensuring electoral integrity, the NRM can strengthen its position and secure victory in the coming polls. The party must remain committed to its core principles of unity, peace, and development while adapting to the evolving political landscape.

Phillip R. Ongadia- NRM Mobilizer