The ancient proverbs “the pot calling the kettle black” and “sour grapes” come to mind when considering Norbert Mao’s recent criticism of the regime on the rising cost of living. These proverbs are used to describe situations where someone is accusing someone else of something that they themselves are guilty of, or where someone is disparaging something they cannot have.

Norbert Mao’s criticism of the regime is a classic case of both the pot calling the kettle black and sour grapes. As the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mao is part of the same regime he is criticizing. His criticism of the regime’s economic policies is seen as hypocritical, given his own role in perpetuating those policies.

This hypocrisy is particularly glaring given Mao’s position as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. As a key member of the regime, Mao has a critical role in shaping the country’s laws and policies. However, his criticism of the regime’s economic policies raises questions about his own commitment to justice and fairness. If Mao is truly committed to justice and fairness, why has he not used his position to push for policies that benefit the poor and vulnerable? After all, he had told Ugandans that, they will benefit from the memorandum!

The story of the fox and the grapes also comes to mind when considering Mao’s criticism of the regime. In this story, a hungry fox spots a bunch of juicy grapes hanging from a vine. He jumps and stretches, trying to reach the grapes, but they are just out of his reach. After several failed attempts, the fox gives up and walks away, muttering to himself, “I’m sure those grapes are probably sour anyway.” This illustrates how people often disparage things they cannot have, and Mao’s criticism of the regime can be seen as a way of disparaging something he cannot change!

Mao’s criticism of the regime’s economic policies is also a classic case of “playing to the gallery.” By criticizing the regime’s economic policies, Mao is attempting to appeal to the masses and regain his popularity. However, this tactic is unlikely to work, given Mao’s history of flip-flopping and his current role in the regime- more like St. Paul in the Bible.

Furthermore, Mao’s criticism of the regime’s economic policies is also a reflection of the deeper structural issues within the regime. The regime’s economic policies have been widely criticized for being unsustainable and favoring the wealthy elite. Mao’s criticism of these policies is a tacit admission that the regime’s economic policies are flawed.

Anyhow, Mao’s criticism of the regime’s economic policies is also a clever attempt to deflect attention from his own role in perpetuating those policies. As a member of the ruling party, Mao has been complicit in the regime’s economic decisions, and his criticism of those decisions can be seen as a way to distance himself from the regime’s failures.

In addition, Mao’s criticism of the regime’s economic policies is also a reflection of the internal power struggles within the regime. Mao’s criticism of the regime’s economic policies can be seen as a way to position himself for future political opportunities, or to curry favor with certain factions within the regime when the time ripens

In the end, Mao’s criticism of the regime’s economic policies rings hollow. His actions and decisions have created a credibility gap that makes it difficult for people to take him seriously. Instead of criticizing the regime, Mao should focus on using his position to push for meaningful reforms that benefit all Ugandans, not just the wealthy elite. By doing so, he can begin to rebuild his credibility and demonstrate a genuine commitment to justice and fairness.

The Author is a Researcher Political Commentator and Social Worker