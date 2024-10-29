Owing to the heroic greatness of Nations, and their dominion well fathomed, we shall be casting light on President Museveni’s means and ways ;

We know, by institutional confluence, that macro economics ventures into financial markets, and Gross National income, as a derivative to induce demand aggregation.

Commentary; In advancing the welfare of the Nation state , Museveni as Head of state , has supervised the success of Parish development model, with 1 million households( still counting ) having received a total of 996 billion , as a monetary reservoir to harness farming activities.

We Know, by field summation, that Military architecture is a product of war dispensation, well subsided in organized artillery and strategic espionage.

Commentary ; In establishment of a 21st century state in Uganda , Commander in Chief Museveni is Presiding over a Professional UPDF engineers Brigade, that is constructing the best Health Centers and Schools across all the 146 local government entities in Uganda.

Yes we know, by statutory unction per article 23 of the Universal Rights suffrage, that emancipation of women is a sine qua non for a new democratic dispensation.

Commentary; In appreciation of freedoms and liberties , Museveni as an African Statesman leads a Nation with the highest form of electoral representation for women, wherein every District and City in Uganda is competently represented by a woman Member of Parliament and women councillors .

Yes we do understand, that the sanctuary of welfare states, as emulated by the Asian tigers , hold agronomics as a password to micro economic leverage.

Commentary ; In Paying homage to the NRM Manifesto, His Excellency President Museveni is leading a country , whose agricultural exports like Coffee, milk, bananas and tea, by September 2024 alone, earned Uganda 800 million US dollars.

Apwoyo Adwong, me gero kere maro lobo wa……( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist. Lutwama is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Alebtong, Sms 0772475293)