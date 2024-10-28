In life, there are three most important dresses one inspires to wear before you breathe your last, first being maternity dress for pregnant mothers, wedding gown and of course the uni-gender dress being the graduation gown. An academic attire that symbolizes completion and victory in academic journey undertaken, a dress of honor and respect. It reminds me during the old days when my illiterate mother Mrs Edith Shisa yelled hard when she learnt that I had graduated with a bachelors degree without attending the graduation ceremony and wearing graduation gown, it sparked off fire and allegations to have eaten University tuition and hadn’t completed my studies just because she didn’t see me in a graduation gown. What an important dress it is!!

Uganda Christian University’s recent unveiling of its new graduation gowns has sent shockwaves through the academic community. The bluish, modern designs have left many in awe, sparking debates on the relevance of traditional black- academic attire. As we delve into this issue, it’s clear that UCU’s bold move is not just about fashion; it’s a declaration of innovation, excellence and total campus transformation, a seven year actionable work plan.

The Old school Vs the New school divides

UCU’s new gowns mark a radical departure from the black, conventional, cumbersome designs that have characterized academic attire for decades. The vibrant colors, streamlined silhouettes, and elegant fabrics exude a sense of sophistication and style, making graduates look confident and proud. Gone are the days of boxy, ill-fitting gowns that made academics look like they were wearing hand-me-downs.

The introduction of UCU’s new gowns challenges the long-held notion that academic attire must be stodgy and outdated. By embracing modernity, UCU is signaling its willingness to challenge conventional norms and push boundaries. This bold move has sparked a necessary conversation about the relevance of traditional academic attire.

In my view, the redesigned gowns represent more than just a fashion statement; they embody UCU’s values of excellence, diversity, and inclusivity. The vibrant bluish colors symbolize the university’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and student-centricity.

Implications for the Academic Community

UCU’s innovative approach has far-reaching implications for the academic community:

1. Raising the Bar: UCU’s new gowns set a high standard for academic attire, challenging other institutions to reevaluate their own graduation gowns.

2. Breaking Down Barriers: By embracing modernity, UCU is breaking down barriers between academia and the wider world, demonstrating that intellectual pursuits can be fashionable and relevant.

3. Empowering Graduates: The new gowns empower graduates to express themselves confidently, reflecting their individuality and achievements.

I have read mixed reactions from the public on this innovation, I quote one Sandra on x, “There is a way the new UCU gowns are making gowns from other universities look old schooled”, and Alex on x, “these gowns look like church choir gowns”.

These reactions represent effects of change

UCU’s new graduation gowns have redefined academic attire, sparking a necessary conversation about tradition, innovation, and progress. As the academic community continues to evolve, it’s clear that UCU’s bold approach will inspire others to follow suit.

Join the Conversation

Share your thoughts on the new UCU gowns

David Wabukye is University Lecturer, an entrepreneur and current affairs analyst