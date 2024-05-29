I don’t know about you; but the ‘flying kicks’ criminals have really kicked something out of my life.

The young boys hitting innocent people with pavers, is something no person should go through. Rampant “bubadiya- chock-hold” is something we all, as a nation, have to start talking about.

And now the renowned social commentator Frank Gashumba has come out, as a concerned citizen, to really wake up our sleeping security forces in the face of this rampant criminality engulfing the country.

Friends, I simply love the passion and sincerity of Frank Gashumba. If he is on your side, go home and sleep soundly but if he is not; find a cave and hide. You will come out when you hear he is dead!

Like you and me, Frank Gashumba might have felt, in real time, the ‘flying kick’ knocking him out. And to make matters worse; they attached him a long Kampala road in broad-day light and no one came to rescue him.

I have told you severally that Uganda is a country at the crossroads (masangazzila). We don’t know which way to go!

As these young criminals are scaring the hell out of our wanainchi, indeed murdering them, the security forces are busy chasing Bobi Wine and NUP around.

This is the contradictions I always talk about. We seem not ready for anything in this country except politics of course.

I always feel sorry for President Museveni appointing these people with these yard-long resumes or CVs but in reality dead woods. How can we blame Mr. Museveni for the wanton killings of our people with pavers when he allocates trillions of shillings to our zillions of security forces to keep us safe?

When shall we seat as a people and soberly talk about this politics of wild animals? Or the general behaviors as if we’re monkeys?

I know some of you attack me for belittling Ugandans but are we really a serious people?

I will be brutally honest with you. President Museveni has always wanted to resign and let another Ugandan take over. But when he looks around, he sees no one capable and it’s the reality.

Yes he has Ministers who steals poor people’s goats; he has security people who think that are only employed to chase Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye around; he has teachers whose job is to teach our children how to cram and pass exams; he has bank managers who connive with thieves to steal customer deposits; he has engineers who cannot even come up with a sewerage system for Kampala; he has doctors who abandons patients on operating tables because had not paid bribes!

Okay, choose someone to replace Mr. Museveni from among those invalids above.

The other day I heard Gen. Severino Kahinda Otafire, Minister in charge of the police, telling the same police to stop harassing opposition politicians. He told them that,”the constitution allows people to demonstrate or carry out political activities.”

Do you even think they will heed his advise? Yes they would but are not engineered to know such things!

My friend, the story of the ‘flying kick’ boys who now decides who lives or not, is the story of the political stench Uganda long became. We are a people who are here by accident.

The other day President Museveni called us ‘insects’ as viewed by “Bazungu- white people” when in space. He finished his joke by saying: “Ignorance is good because you die when you don’t know!”

For those of you who missed the storm Gashumba unleashed on our security forces; then read what he replied to Hon. Michael Mawanda who summoned him to appear before PLU (Gen. MK’s political vehicle) disciplinary committee.

The modus operandi of PLU disciplinary committee is the same as that of NUP’s disciplinary committee and also constituted in a similar manner as FDC’s disciplinary committee.

The above is the story of Uganda where we have no people with own ideas. Everybody mimicks or apes what everyone else is doing.

We all drive Primos or Subaru and the rich Mercedes Benzes and Range Rovers or Land cruisers. No ingenuity at all. The car brokers are destroying the value of cars and real estate agents (Realtors) only good at stealing people’s lands!

No thinking at all. That is why the entire country is held at ransom by school directors who are charging exorbitant fees but ending up not educating our children to understand concepts!

No one is even noticing that all our teenaged people are aspiring to become musicians? How about those with form six (S 6) thinking of becoming MPs?

If we’re not building dingy arcades; we’re building what is now being termed as “L-shape” buildings. We are all building the same style of shops and rental houses including of course tiling most of our houses with red roofs.

Our ladies are all owning boutiques and hair salons used to lure unsuspecting men in a digital dating method. The men are still doing the same things: selling cars or involved in mostly fake land deals.

Of course now the in thing is to apply for a visa to Canada even with a zero chance of acquiring one. The other majority are heading to the Middle East, torture and rape stories not withstanding.

Have you ever wondered why evangelical preachers thrive here? We’re a people who are constantly looking for miracles. Now every street corner, including infront of schools, are people with loud speakers preaching the Gospel!

At one time President Museveni wondered about those preachers: “Who told them that God is deaf therefore they have to shout at Him to listen to them?”

Because of this culture, of aping, now all criminals use the same methods. And the security forces responds in the same tired way.

As majority of our police are busy terrorizing boda boda riders for bribes, the criminals are on the next street clobbering people. If you live around Kampala, you might have noticed how our security forces create artificial traffic jams in order to nab bodaboda riders.

It is almost like a crime to ride a bodaboda. But the criminals also ride bodaboda except that they do it at night when police is busy ‘chasing’ prostitutes out of our empty streets!

And political parties are sending all those with divergent views to hastily arranged and horrifically constituted disciplinary committees. These committees are simply arranged to punish or purge perceived enemies.

CONCLUSION:

We have to become serious as a people. No one will come from Heaven to put sense into our heads because no one is coming again!

Our security forces, to add on Frank Gashumba’s call, should remove those bejewelled uniforms if they can’t protect our people. Why should we give them the right- of -way and those expensive rides but with no corresponding work?

Let me give a simple advise to police: when you catch a criminal, say the ‘flying kick’ boy, get a dry-tree plunk studded with nails and let him demonstrate, in public, his kicking prowess. Those who knock people with pavers should be made examples of by hitting them with the same pavers.

The criminal gangs who terrorize people in groups (ebigaali) don’t deserve to go to courts. Judges and lawyers, I pray to God, you should also get ‘kicked’ one day, then you will understand why some criminals need no representation at courts and why others don’t deserve second chances!

If there is a law on the books that says that whoever rapes an underage child will be “kumulawa- castrated”, no man will ever attempt defilement again.

To the new police bosses: police work is not taught at Kabalye only. Get down to Kisenyu, Makerere Kivuku, Katwe Kinyoro, Nabweru, Kasokoso and Owino to recruit informants. Penetrate criminal gangs otherwise the gangs have penetrated your forces!

LAST WORD: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts!”

Adam Kamulegeya

adamkam2003@gmail.com

0779 104 336