In Uganda, women are pivotal players in trade and commerce, contributing

significantly to local markets’ vitality and the nation’s economic growth. Despite

facing numerous hurdles, these resilient women persist in their businesses,

overcoming challenges ranging from limited capital to unfair taxation practices.

However, the burden of unfair taxation weighs heavily on their shoulders, hindering

their ability to thrive in the marketplace.

The introduction of various taxes, including ground rent, trade licensing fees, property tax, income tax, and local service tax, has further burdened women traders, many of whom operate small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These taxes, coupled

with structural inequalities in tax payment structures, frustrate the operations of many

female-led businesses.

The adoption of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS), part of the E-Tax System, presents additional challenges for women traders. Without

adequate awareness and sensitization, these traders lack the technical ability to

navigate and utilize the digital platform effectively. Moreover, unreliable internet

connectivity and power outages exacerbate these challenges, limiting their access to

the benefits of digital taxation.

The bureaucratic nature of the E-tax system proves daunting for women traders, who

often lack the time, resources, or knowledge to comply with its requirements.

Consequently, many women struggle to integrate the system into their businesses,

widening existing disparities in the marketplace.

The lack of experts in local and import revenue valuation in major cities leads to

unfair tax assessments, with women traders often subjected to higher tax rates

compared to their male counterparts. The ongoing sit-down strikes by traders further

worsen the plight of women in business, as they lack the financial reserves to

withstand prolonged disruptions in their activities.

As women bear the brunt of caregiving responsibilities at home, their ability to

participate in protest actions or find alternative sources of income during strikes is

severely limited. The closure of shops and disruption of supply chains worsen

existing vulnerabilities, deepening socio-economic inequalities faced by women in

business.

Ugandan women activists must demand gender-inclusive approaches to valuation

and taxation from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). Vigorous sensitization of

taxpayers, especially those in the business community, is essential to prevent the

collapse of women-led businesses. Additionally, the functionalization of the Tax

Justice Access referral system across major cities will enable quick tax justice and

redress for aggrieved business owners.

URA must reconsider its exploitative taxation system to avoid further harming the

Ugandan business community. URA MUST understand that “An all-inclusive fiscal

policy is not just about balancing the budget; it’s about balancing opportunities”.

“Empowering women economically through fair taxation ensures a stronger, more

resilient economy for all.” It’s time to ensure that taxation policies empower rather

than oppress women in business, fostering a more equitable and prosperous society

for all.