A STRONG team comprising of a catalogue of more than 200 professionals like academicians, lawyers, health experts, engineers, social scientists, journalists, politicians, cultural leaders, musicians and business gurus, among others has been assembled to organize the landmark coronation of the newly elected Paramount Chief(Won Nyaci Me Lango) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune on 2nd November, 2024.

The team is being led by the powerful Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua who is also the MP Ajuri County in Alebtong district and his Maruzi County counterpart Maxwell Ebong Patrick Akora as the vice chairperson.

Other notable names in the Organizing Committee include former Minister now serving as Ambassador Rebecca Amuge Otengo, Bosco Ogwang Edola of White House Hotel, George Ojwang Opota, Dr Patrick Olet of St Gracious Schools,MPs Dr Samuel Opio Acuti,Tonny Ayo, Dr Agnes Apea,Paul Omara, and Judith Alyek, among others.

Dozens of university lecturers like Prof Okakadokotum of Lira University, Prof. Willy Okullo of Kyambogo University, and Dr Rehema Apio and Robert Olet Egwea who live in the US and UK respectively, among others have also been listed on the Committee.

The names were read out by Maruzi MP Maxwell Akora during a Council of Elders locally known as Council of Owitong held at the dilapidated Cultural Centre presided by the Speaker Willy Kagere Omodo-Omodo.

The team members spread across committees and subcommittees will be officially launched on 26 April, 2024 in Lira City where they are expected to commence mobilization of the masses and resources for the much anticipated event.

Other activities will include engaging with national leaders, civil society organizations, sister cultural entities like Buganda, Busoga, Tooro, Bunyoro, Teso, Kumam, Acholi, Alur, and Adhola as well as crossing the border to Nyanza Province in neighboring Kenya to hold talks with the Lwo community.

A select team will also pay courtesy call on the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, religious leaders, speaker of parliament and that a delegation will visit the Lango Community in the Diaspora to rally them to invest at home.

Immediately after the election, different leaders have joined hands pledging to work closely with the new Won Nyaci whom they are urging must lead with clear Godly principles.

The religious leaders especially from the Christian faith are deriving their messages from the Books of Psalms 89:14 which reads, “…may the same God, whose throne endures forever, establish your throne in righteousness that it may stand fast for evermore…”

To put it in perspectives, after the coronation of King Solomon, an anthem from the Book of 1 Kings 2;2 was sung referring to a charge the aging King David gave to his son, “…I am about to go the way of all the earth, so be strong, act like a man, and observe what the Lord your God requires; walk in obedience to him, and keep his decrees and commands…do these so that you may prosper in all you do and wherever you go…”

The resounding voice ringing in the ears of the Won Nyaci-elect is that he must use his exposure and knowledge to put Lango back on the national and international map.

At least one million people including foreign dignitaries are expected to physically attend while arrangements are also in place for locals to follow the coronation proceedings on big screens in different locations in the region where they will be provided with adequate refreshments.

In an address, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune echoed the same appeal to all sons and daughters of Lango to always shine wherever they are.

He listed names like John Gideon Okello who earned the title of “Field Marshal” for successfully leading the historical Zanzibar Revolution of 1964 which toppled the powerful Sultan Jamshid bin Abdullah and declared Zanzibar as a republic state using stones and sticks.

Okune also named the Abako-born John Akii Bua (named the athletics king) who earned Uganda’s first Olympic gold medal alongside others like Maj. Gen David Oyite-Ojok in the defunct UNLA, former President Dr Apollo Milton Obote(UPC), and Musa Owiny-Akullo(who defended Kabalega of Bunyoro),among others whose heroic deeds should help to motivate the people of Lango.

Religious leaders like Prof Dr Alfred Olwa of Lango Diocese, Bishop Julius Caesar Niina of West Lango Diocese, Bishop Tom Okello of Elim Church, Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok of Lira Diocese (Catholic), and Sheikhs Isaqa Nangoye and Yusuf Balinda attached to Old Kampala and the Kibuli faction respectively, among others have pledged total support to the new cultural leader.