In the medieval period, people pledged loyalty to a lord or king who in turn offered protection and land to them. That was the binding interest, the tradeoff between the two principals. And also there was a concept of the divine right of kings. People agreed that monarch rulerships came from God and therefore duty to blind loyalty was a natural and unquestionable part of life.

This as we were thinking that we were getting away from treating those in power/politics as gods. Presently, what is the tradeoff that is still binding people to blind loyalty and allegiances to politicians who publicly portray as liars, egocentric and all ill grammar that goes with their character of maneuver?

It may be normal to admire something about these politicians but to blindly follow them at all cost is either dangerous or, what should be the price for that blind loyalty?

This allegiance to politicians has come to discourage critical evaluation because followers get more focused on defending their principals than engaging in thoughtful discourse. People show that they no longer mind about the values and beliefs of the object of allegiance.

But the most interesting question is, what is that price the politicians pay to individuals for them (the people) to offer this blind loyalty? To some it is about family ties, others they are binded by friendships but the most interesting bit is those brought to this allegiance from interests ranging from the very simplest demands and promises to big prices.

I believe that the most duty of a voter is to come out and cast their vote. Then what attracts the unity between a politician and a voter to the boundaries that a person can risk his or her career for a politician, that someone can put his or her life on a line for the politician. I have seen people who feel the energy that they could abuse in defence of a politician… What attracts a human being to this line?

And people are hence getting divided into distinct ideological camps selling propaganda for their political choices and dismissing information that is against their camps with unformed narratives.

This is what politics has become. While you honestly support a politician, you were probably convinced by someone who is attracted to that same politician not because of those very reasons he reads to you but because they share a contract of negotiated mutual benefit and you are a victim of a ripe deal.

Critical thinking has become a no go for political supporters. They can’t question the values and beliefs of their allegiance and evaluate issues based on logic and evidence because they are restricted by the interests they hold.

That unquestioning obedience has cost us reason in politics because that is seen as betrayal. Blindly following leaders, their actions or powers. This can lead to authoritarianism and erosion of democratic values. This sacrifice should be paid a wonderful price.

The writer is a local opinionist | Rubirizi Edition Magazine

