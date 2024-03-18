There has been letters seen in the media from higher authorities purportedly planning for relocating Luzira government prison from Luzira to Buikwe. To me this would have been the best decision for various reasons related to Land optimization, improved safety and security for prisoners, industrialization agenda, among others.

However, the standout benefits would have been if this Buikwe Prison is more of rehabilitative than punitive prison. Drawing examples from before Christ, civilization time and current era, no punishment has ever been effective in combating and deterring crime. In fact, in Uganda, its common to re-arrest the previous convicts especially those that committed capital, economic crimes. These same offenders come back to communities and commit either same or more serious crimes. Ideally, one would think that by convicting and sentencing someone who killed a person and serves 15 years or so, would come back a reformed person. This has not been the case.

In 2018, police arrested a person on case of ATM fraud. He was taken to Ntinda police station, while under interrogation, it was found out that he was released a day before from Luzira prison where he had spent 13 months on similar charges. What shocked us, in his own words, he said “forgive me, I just bought this ATM card yesterday from Katwe and this person was my first target” I left Luzira yesterday and I was looking for money to start life with.

Looking at CPS-Kampala, out of 10 thieves arrested, 2 or 3 are repetitive offenders. This confirms that a mere arrest, investigations, prosecute, convict and sentencing is not good enough. We are re-cycling the problems. The reason why Luzira and other governments prisons numbers are swelling all time. Police stations have even equal numbers or more than prisons. If you want to know go to major police stations everyday at 10:00hrs when they carryout suspects parade and you will wonder the potential Luzira candidates at various police cells. Should police exercise the 48-hour rule of suspects either sent to court or released and they opt for sending to court option, Luzira and other sister prisons cannot accommodate. It’s common for suspects to spend 10-21 days at police.

Can we have a Halden prison of Norway in Uganda?

Halden prison of Norway is regarded the most luxurious and human prison in the world. It took over 10 years to be built costing staggering 252m USD. Halden prison places strong emphasis on rehabilitation rather punishment. The philosophy is creating the environment that helps inmates’ reintegrate in the society successfully. The facility resembles a village with modern buildings surrounded by trees and greenly. Inmates at Halden prison have private cells, bathroom, flat screens and a large window. The idea is to provide a sense of dignity and respect for the inmate’s privacy. Halden offers a variety of educational programs to help inmates develop new skills. Luzira has endeavored to achieve the skilling of inmates with its meagre resources. Its carpentry, agricultural farms, schools etc have done a great work but the question is how many have benefited from this arrangement. No inmate especially those sentenced for 1 year and above should come of out Luzira without a skill. The 100shs or 500shs paid for hard labor is an abuse. In this world and the economy we live in, how can you remunerate (compensate) an inmate with 500UGX?#

There should be new Outlook of Buikwe Luzira.

If this plan succeeds, the developer should have a blue print of Halden prison. It should be rehabilitative prison rather than punitive. We have tried punishment as a mode of handling prisoners for years with almost zero benefits. I think the setup of Uganda prisons is and was of colonial mentality. Let us revise, remodel and retool the prisoner life with emphasis of rehabilitation not punitive prison life. Looking keenly at crimes committed by Ugandans, a bigger percentage are facilitated by economic hardships. Be it murders, land grabbing, fraud, thefts, terrorism etc, all these are pushed by need to live a fair life. Of course the society orientation and design has not also left Ugandans live a fair life. Competing for the few resources available has in one way or another amplified crime. And by the way, the most offenders are on streets or in a weather controlled environment of Kololo

Dr. Byabashaija and your team, this time negotiate effectively and let Uganda this time benefit from its Luzira land. We expect a both quality and bigger facility. There is a new trend in Uganda where government projects are good on paper but bogus in implementation. The Lubowa hospital, Parliamentary champers that have taken ages to be completed among others. Even the quality of products used like steal, bricks, cement to sand ratio must be looked at carefully not the final coat of paint put on a building that will last under 5 years and then we start rehabilitation and repairs that end up being costly compared to initial development budget.

This facility should have a state of art hostels, schools from primary to university, colleges, recording studios, arts and crafts, model farms, teaching hospital or at least a referral one, etc. These facilities will breed re-birth Ugandans with both skills, discipline and hope for a better future. The current Uganda’s prisons orientation and set up is another criminal breeding centers. We have many mothers that have been convicted when pregnant or with young babies, the born children are raised in prisons hence these children becoming prisoners by default. The good prison can support these children until their parents are released. My only fear is how this whole project will be handled. I cannot point to any fully government-sponsored project that has been developed and concluded without questions lingering on fraud, quality issues, extended completion dates, etc. Let New Luzira of Buikwe be a project to look at as the best example. A few scandals have been recorded in Prisons space and I am convinced that Dr. Johnson B and his team can superintend over this project. Kindly grab this opportunity and shine so that when you retire in Nyarushanje, you will be remembered for the best project ever committed in Uganda.

Lastly, both you and I are potential Luzira candidates. We have on record so many examples the small and the bigger fish, it should be in everyone interest to see a better, rehabilitative Luzira prison. Who knows you may be the next guest to check-in.

Samson Tinka

tindsam@yahoo.com