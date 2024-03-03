As the Ugandan parliament explores measures to streamline government agencies and reduce public expenditure, the recent protest by MPs from the Karamoja region against the merger of the Karamoja Development Agency (KDA) raises questions about the previous performance and effectiveness of the agency in contributing to the development of the region. The District Women Representative of Napak District, Hon. Nakut Faith warned parliament that Uganda may not attain middle income status if Karamoja isn’t developed and that the entire situation will worsen if KDA is abolished. While her intention to protect Karamoja local interests is understandable, a closer examination of KDA’s performance and even its blurred existence has revealed significant weaknesses that warrant scrutiny especially among the elite Karamojong.

Established circa 1987 with the laudable objective of spearheading developmental efforts in Karamoja, the Karamoja Development Agency (KDA), then under the leadership of Hon. Anthony Butele as the inaugural Minister of Karamoja Affairs, assumed the crucial task of tackling the region’s entrenched socio-economic challenges. Despite significant investment and support from the Government of Uganda and international development entities, the agency faced notable shortcomings in pivotal areas such as infrastructure enhancement, peace and security, poverty alleviation, and social welfare. Reports surfaced alleging that Hon. Butele Anthony predominantly allocated prestigious positions to his kinsmen from West Nile, while relegating Karamojong individuals to lower-grade roles like drivers and cleaners, leading to the agency being mockingly dubbed Karamoja is Developing Arua (KDA). Even under subsequent strong Karamojong ministers such as Hon. David Pulkol and Hon. Peter Aimat Teko Lokeris, who succeeded Hon. Butele in the mid-90s, the KDA failed to yield substantive results, morphing instead into a profit-generating apparatus benefiting the NRM Karamojong elite. Presently, reports persist of Ministers of Karamoja Affairs and various politicians pilfering relief items like iron sheets intended for the impoverished region.

Despite years of operation and significant financial investment, the Karamoja Development Agency (KDA) has failed to achieve substantial development progress in the Karamoja region. Challenges persist, including pervasive poverty, high unemployment rates, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to essential services such as education and healthcare. For example even under the oversight of the First Lady, Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni, who also served as the Minister of Karamoja Affairs, the houses constructed by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in Karamoja to provide decent accommodation and modern village living are now deteriorating, a mere 11 years after construction due to poor workmanship. Each house was valued at 12 to 17 million UGX, totaling 1.3 billion UGX invested in the project for 80 houses in Moroto and Nakapiripirit. However, the current state of these houses casts doubt on the motives behind the continued existence of the KDA. Furthermore, the approval of the supplementary budget of Shs39 billion in December 2021, following discussions with H.E. President Museveni, sparked controversy, particularly regarding the procurement and distribution of items. Instead, the Karamoja leadership opted for a different allocation strategy, allocating Shs22 billion for the purchase of goats instead of cows and oxen as earlier planned, and Shs8 billion for 100,000 iron sheets. Shortly afterwards, the minister for Karamoja affairs, Hon. Mary Kitutu was arrested on allegations of stealing iron sheets while her mother and two brothers were arrested red-handed by police while selling the iron sheets meant for the poor people in the Karamoja region and investigations revealed inflated prices of goats, ranging from Shs500,000 to Shs800,000 each, despite goats in Karamoja typically costing between Shs100,000 and Shs200,000. These incidents underscore a fundamental failure on the part of the KDA to effectively address the underlying causes of underdevelopment and improve the socio-economic conditions of the Karamojong people. This serves as a glaring example of the inefficiency and mismanagement of the Karamoja Development Agency in bringing development to the region.

In light of these challenges, it is imperative to critically evaluate the role and performance of KDA in the context of broader development objectives for Karamoja rather than clinging to outdated and ineffective institutions. Policymakers should prioritize evidence-based decision-making and pursue reforms that promote efficiency, accountability, and inclusivity in development planning and implementation. Moving forward, there is a need for a more holistic and participatory approach to development in Karamoja; one that empowers local communities, fosters collaboration between government agencies and stakeholders, and leverages the region’s unique strengths and resources. This requires a fundamental shift in mindset and strategy, away from top-down approaches towards bottom-up solutions that prioritize local needs, aspirations, and capacities.

In conclusion, while the protest by Karamojong MPs may be driven by legitimate concerns about protecting local interests, it is essential to recognize the limitations of KDA and the urgent need for reform. By acknowledging and addressing the weaknesses of existing development structures, Uganda can pave the way for more effective and sustainable development outcomes in Karamoja, ultimately improving the well-being and livelihoods of its people.

Lucius Lomilo,

Tufts University,

Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy.

Boston MA, USA.