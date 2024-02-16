Time, often regarded as an intangible resource, holds a paramount position in our lives. It is inelastic, scarce, and erodes swiftly. Once expended, time cannot be reclaimed, stored, or summoned for future use. Its irretrievable nature renders it an invaluable asset. In the realm of public sector service delivery, the significance of time management cannot be overstated.

Regrettably, many workers within the public sector exhibit a lack of time etiquette or consciously disregard their job descriptions’ time constraints. This issue is further compounded by supervisors who may fail in their duty to oversee day-to-day activities effectively. A closer examination of this dilemma within the health sector sheds light on its repercussions.

A common observation in health facilities is the fluctuation in patient numbers throughout the day. Mornings often witness a surge in patient influx, while afternoons see a decline, with only a limited number of medical officers available. Initially, this phenomenon may be misconstrued as a government policy dictating service availability during specific hours. However, upon investigation, a different reality surfaces.

Engaging with service beneficiaries reveals a concerning truth: medical personnel are predominantly available during morning hours. Afternoons are characterized by a shortage of qualified staff, leaving patients to rely on chance for medical attention. In some instances, patients are required to contact assigned medical personnel directly during emergencies, a practice reflective of the systemic deficiencies in time management.

Visiting health facilities during afternoon hours often exposes the stark reality of absenteeism among government employees. Despite signing attendance registers, many workers are conspicuously absent from their duty stations, including facility managers. The case of Kimaka HC III in Jinja City serves as a glaring example, where only a fraction of government employees were present during a routine afternoon visit.

The repercussions of this lax approach to time management extend far beyond individual negligence. Workers reporting late and leaving early disrupt workflow, burdening dedicated employees with excessive workloads. Consequently, the disparity in work ethic translates into a disparity in remuneration, as all employees receive equal pay regardless of their contribution.

Addressing this pervasive issue demands a multifaceted approach. Government entities must adopt systems that remunerate employees based on actual hours worked, deterring tardiness and early departures. Furthermore, robust supervision mechanisms are imperative to ensure adherence to prescribed work schedules.

Failure to prioritize time management jeopardizes the efficacy of public sector service delivery. Stakeholders must urgently address this challenge to bolster organizational efficiency and enhance service accessibility. Time, as the quintessential non-renewable resource, cannot be squandered if we aspire to realize the full potential of our public institutions.

denismuteguya@gmail.com