As we approach the 38th National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/NRA) Liberation/Victory Anniversary on Friday, January 26, 2024, it’s a time to reflect on the remarkable journey our nation has traversed under the visionary leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. In 1981, President Museveni, a legendary figure in Ugandan history, ventured into the bush, leading a protracted struggle to liberate our beloved country from the clutches of incompetent state managers.

We, the young generation of today really cherish you and we are really proud of you. The improved health sector through the immunization drive against the killer diseases has helped us to grow healthy and the free universal primary and secondary education has helped to enroll us into school tremendously increasing the literate levels in the country.

The 38th anniversary prompts us to remember the dire state of affairs that the NRM government inherited—a nation marred by insecurity, poverty, tribalism, and various other challenges. President Museveni, through his statesmanship and unwavering commitment to Pan-Africanism, has been the driving force behind the transformation of Uganda from a state of disarray to one that exhibits semblances of order.

One of President Museveni’s most significant contributions is the establishment of a disciplined and professional army, fostering peace across the nation. This gift of peace is invaluable and sets the foundation for progress and prosperity. As we celebrate this milestone, we must acknowledge the president’s role in building a robust military that ensures the security and stability of our great nation.

President Museveni’s leadership extends beyond the military realm, as evidenced by the strides made in various sectors. The health sector has seen improvement through extensive immunization drives, combating killer diseases and ensuring the well-being of our citizens. Moreover, the implementation of free universal primary and secondary education has significantly increased literacy levels, empowering the young generation to shape Uganda’s future.

The 38th NRM anniversary is an opportune moment to express our admiration and pride in President Museveni’s leadership. His insouciant creative character and wisdom have navigated the country through obstacles, resulting in a wholesome state that we can all be proud of. The president’s ability to lead and guide has been particularly beneficial for the young generation, shaping our future positively.

The president’s commitment to youth empowerment is evident in initiatives like the Youth Livelihood Program (YLP), providing special capital for income-generating activities. Furthermore, President Museveni has actively engaged the youth in politics, offering special slots in his government and fostering a sense of responsibility and participation among the younger population.

As a grandfatherly figure, President Museveni has not hesitated to offer guidance to the youth. His candid critiques urging us to abandon vices such as laziness, homosexuality, and drug abuse reflect a genuine concern for the well-being of the younger generation. We must appreciate constructive criticism as a means to personal and societal improvement, and President Museveni’s willingness to address these issues head-on is commendable.

In the 38 years since the NRM liberation, Uganda has undergone a profound transformation under President Museveni’s leadership. The economy, once in ruins, has experienced substantial growth. The GDP per capita has increased significantly, and the overall economic progress is evident in various sectors. Infrastructure development, including an extensive road network and improved electricity generation, has played a crucial role in enhancing the country’s socio-economic landscape.

We, the young generation of today really cherish you and we are really proud of you. The improved health sector through the immunization drive against the killer diseases has helped us to grow healthy and the free universal primary and secondary education has helped to enroll us into school tremendously increasing the literate levels in the country. His dedication to Africa’s liberation struggles against oppressive regimes remains evident, and he continues to champion prioritization of infrastructural development and conflict resolution for peaceful coexistence among neighboring nations.

As we celebrate the 38th NRM anniversary, let us recognize and appreciate President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s enduring leadership. The progress we have witnessed as a nation is a testament to his vision, determination, and commitment to the well-being of the Ugandan people. For God and my country, we look forward to a future guided by the principles of the NRM, ensuring continued prosperity and unity.

Muluga Ivan- Intending Youth MP Eastern and a member of NRM