“True teaching is not an accumulation of knowledge; it is an awaking of consciousness which goes through successive stages.” Says the Egyptian proverb. I offered to teach and will always continue to teach the nation.

On the 23rd July, 2023, I published an article entitled ” Why Bobi Wine will never be president” In this article, I gave a clear insight on the reasons which can’t give Bobi Wine any chance to attain the most prestigious seat in the country. However, I was terribly abused and insulted by the notorious NUP goons across the world. It’s now coming to pass.

One major obstacle ahead of him is forefronting politics of identity, an outdated style of politics which ruined our country for close to three decades until president Museveni successfully liberated us and built a united Uganda. Handing over power to Bobi Wine will be a curse rather than a blessing to demolish the rock of unity built by Gen Museveni, the most successful president in Uganda’s history.

On the 22nd December, 2023, the whole country woke up to a shock when Bobi Wine announced his new Leader of Opposition with his entire shadow cabinet involving 80% Baganda. If Bobi Wine takes over power right now, his government would be the most un balanced in the history of Uganda featuring only figures from central Uganda in all key positions.

The reshuffle also rubber stamped how Bobi Wine and NUP hate Busoga with out giving them any influential position, much as it’s the only region he won outside Buganda in the 2021 presidential elections. Of late , people of Busoga have realized that these people are their number one enemy given their ill intentions which aimed at sabotaging the king’s wedding followed by the abuses and insults towards the kingdom specifically from their supporters notably Bajjo. He didn’t even consider giving a musoga to chair a parliamentary committee. LOP, PAC, COSACE, etc have been scooped up by central Buganda.

My questions are;

why does Bobi Wine keep on maligning president Museveni that his cabinet is occupied by westerners yet the president always tries his best to do regional balance? Where is the stake of Busoga in Bobi Wine’s cabinet, the only region he won outside Buganda?

Shameful!!! Many people of Busoga have vowed to shun NUP and Bobi Wine and I tell you he will lose terribly come 2026. It is only a wise man who knows where courage ends and stupidity begins. People of Busoga know this properly.

Coupled with his recent interview with BBC where he sounded pro homosexuality, it’s not a shock that even religious leaders have started shunning his functions. This is a clear signal that NUP is already in the pockets of NRM and general Museveni should be happily enjoying his coffee laughing at opportunists in NUP. How ironically it is, they want to reap fat cheques without consideration of our culture.

Culture, unity, Patriotism, democracy and solidarity vs fat cheques is real scum in NUP opposition politics. Bobi Wine serves his own interests.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobiliser

Tel: 0754877595

Email: georgemubiru93@gmail.com