Only when both the sender and the recipient are intent on communicating can communication be considered effective. Peter Drucker (2008) defines communication as the lifeblood of any organization, the righteous vein that conveys directions with distinction. The recipient must develop their listening and reading skills in addition to the sender’s speaking and writing abilities. The majority of the communication attributes that the sender has to possess start with the letter C, hence the term “Cs” of Communication.”

Here are the Cs of Good Communication

1. Correctness; A letter needs to be accurate in every way

Throughout language use, spelling, grammar, and pronunciation. Inaccurate wording ruins the message, diverts the recipient’s attention, and gives the recipient a negative image of the sender. It may even transmit the wrong meaning. It is necessary to double-check the spelling of names in particular. In terms of design and arrangement. A messy appearance that includes negligent layout, irregular spacing, and typos that need to be repaired in pen gives the impression that the company is not efficient at handling its job. The information is conveyed correctly and accurately. Communicating wrong and incomplete information is the most harmful thing; it leads to a waste of time in making corrections and will lead to loss of goodwill and loss of business. All dates and days, times, numbers, and facts must be in agreement. Tone, formality, and style must all be suitable for the situation, the subject matter, and the sender-recipient dynamic. An overzealous apology is seen as petty or inconsiderate, while a reluctant or condescending consent to a request sounds disagreeable.

2. Clarity; It must be very easy to follow and comprehend the information from the very first reading. Messages that are clearly spoken or written save time and prevent misunderstandings. Instead of trying to impress, write and speak to express. Many things determine clarity including:

Plain, commonplace language that is understood by all. Do not direct the reader to a dictionary. When speaking to other professionals or only when it is necessary, stay away from using technical words. Brief and uncomplicated phrases. Both the writer and the reader are frequently confused by long sentences. It is not appropriate to add phrases or clauses to a sentence. Every significant detail ought to be presented in its phrase. Appropriate pauses and punctuation. It is beneficial to include breaks and pauses as well as to divide word clusters into logical components.

3. Consistency; The use of numbers, units of measurement, technical words, abbreviations, language, spelling, punctuation, capitalization, and dates should all be consistent. American and British spellings differ. There are certain loose guidelines for capitalization, punctuation, and hyphenation. Be consistent with your decision-making across the entire document.

4. Coherence; A consistent flow of thoughts is called coherence. Having a well-defined outline for a presentation or letter guarantees that the ideas are organized logically; coherence, or the logical flow of ideas, facilitates comprehension of any written work. Achieving coherence also benefits from consistent numbering.

5. Concreteness; Supplying precise, measurable information along with names and numbers. Certain time expressions like; in two weeks or within three weeks, soon, good, or any time are more helpful than vague ones like; in due course or at your earliest convenience. Make use of phrases and terminology that convey precise and unambiguous information. It is preferable to give specific examples and descriptions or to use terms that have a clear meaning. Only when you specify the degree of efficiency or quality and the time at which it is achieved do terms like good, bad, far, and near make meaning.

6. Conciseness; In business communication, conciseness refers to staying to the point and using the fewest words feasible without compromising clarity or politeness. Conciseness is defined as saying a lot in a few words. It means making every word matter, not always being succinct. One can become concise by:

Leaving out unnecessary modifiers Reducing unimportant ideas to phrases or single words Make sure that only the necessary and relevant details are included.

7. Courtesy; Courtesy is the consideration of other people’s feelings. It is seen in an individual’s behaviour with others. A well-mannered and courteous person shows consideration and thought for others. In a letter, the style, the manner, and the choice of words reflect the courtesy of the writer.

8. Completeness; The conveyed message must contain all pertinent data and information for the recipient to properly understand and respond.

The author is an Administrator Office of the National Chairman – NRM