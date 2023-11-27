The Right Honourable Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, has commended the people of Gomba district for their active engagement in agriculture as a source of income and not food alone.

“Your dedication to agriculture isn’t just about feeding the nation. It’s a gateway to economic prosperity,” she said , urging the community to explore high-value crops and embrace irrigation for sustained production throughout the year.

Prime Minister Nabbanja made these remarks yesterday while presiding over the Gomba District Agricultural Expo organized by the Office of the Prime Minister. The expo attracted key figures within the agricultural sector, including suppliers of agro-inputs and agricultural machinery, exemplary farmers, and specialists in agro-processing.

Addressing the need for improved access to electricity, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to extending power to homes free of charge. She emphasized that all residents need to do is wire their houses, ensuring that this initiative contributes to enhanced living standards and economic opportunities.

On healthcare concerns, the Prime Minister directed the District Health Officer to submit a letter requesting the elevation of Kanoni Health Center III to Health Center IV. This move aligns with the government’s policy of establishing one Health Center IV in every constituency. She assured the people of Gomba West that steps would be taken to transform Kanoni Health Centre III into Health Center IV.

In her speech, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy Secretary General Rt. Hon Namayanja Rose Nsereko, emphasized the importance of community leaders in monitoring and following up on government projects and programs. She urged leaders to acquire knowledge about these initiatives and communicate effectively with the public.

“Effective service delivery to the masses is paramount. Leaders must actively monitor government projects in their localities and report any issues in implementation to the relevant authorities,” Namayanja urged.

She also underscored the significance of political participation, noting that attending strategic decision-making meetings is crucial for effective representation.

Mrs. Namayanja also highlighted the NRM caucus as a key platform for such decisions and encouraged residents to vote for NRM flagbearers to ensure their voices are heard.

Hon. Sylvia Nayebale, the Gomba Woman MP, addressed the ongoing efforts to improve electricity connectivity in the region.

She expressed gratitude for the government’s reduction in the cost of the last-mile connection from 700,000 UGX to 200,000 UGX, acknowledging the positive impact on the community.

Hon. Nayebale urged for continued support and more connections to further enhance the lives of the residents.

The Expo was also graced by Hon Godfrey Kiwanda, the NRM Vice Chairman for Central Region, Ministers, Members of Parliament, among others.