It’s a new day for ticketing industry as we witnessed the Next real deal that was defined to be the experience of its kind.

Jonathan Kyeyo with his Ugandan business partners ‘’ Humble Management’’ closed yet another deal with a business mogul Kin Kariisa that was signed off and to be launched very soon.

Kyeyo expressed Next Media’s strategic vision, stating, “Next Media had a plan to get into the ticketing solutions business, and we’re here to transact the acquisition that is yet to be announced. The solution is poised to help the industry from entertainment to flights, hotel bookings, and fintech.” He highlighted a unique feature, using bank or mobile money platforms, allowing users to borrow or purchase a ticket and pay later with no interest.

Next Media’s Deputy Group CEO, Joe Kigozi, emphasized the company’s excitement about the acquisition, stating, “We thrive on innovation, and one of the things we believe will propel us into the future is the ability to innovate and understand market trends.” He added,”This acquisition aligns with our long-term strategy of solving problems and transforming the entertainment industry by using innovations to create a better experience.”

Kigozi pointed out the growing significance of events in the market, noting, “Events have become crucial, and we believe that with this innovation, we’re in a space that speaks to the future. This acquisition is a great milestone, an addition to some of the offerings as Next Media.”

Danze Edwin, Chief Marketing Officer at Next Media, shed light on the broader impact of the ticketing solution, saying, “The solution we’re putting on the market isn’t just a ticketing platform; it’s an experience platform. The solution is here to highlight what hospitality is supposed to be like.”

This approach reflects Next Media’s commitment to providing a service and an enhanced and enriching experience for users.